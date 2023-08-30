Transactions

Presented by

Jets Add 10 Players from Their Preseason Roster to the Practice Squad

QB Tim Boyle Is Among Those Returning to the Green & White; Still Six P-Squad Slots to Be Filled

Aug 30, 2023 at 03:50 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

2023-cuts-1-E_JB2_5074

Ten of the Jets' 16 practice squad slots have been filled this afternoon, and all are familiar names from the Green & White's just-concluded preseason schedule. Among them are a veteran quarterback, a rookie tight end, and a defensive lineman who's been around the team since 2020.

QB Tim Boyle led five touchdown drives and threw four fourth-quarter TD passes in the Jets' four preseason games and completed 37 of his 56 passes for 358 yards and a 92.7 rating. Boyle was a final cut Tuesday but has been signed to the practice squad and would be available if needed for as many as three games as a weekly call-up to the active roster.

TE Zack Kuntz, the Jets' 6-8, 251-pound seventh-round draft pick out of Old Dominion, also returns after being waived. He had six receptions for 41 yards and the 5-yard catch from Boyle for the final TD in the Jets' 27-0 win at Carolina.

DL Tanzel Smart was first signed to the Jets' practice squad in October 2020. He's played in six games for 75 total defensive snaps in '20 and '22 and has logged 100-plus D-snaps in the each of the past three preseasons, with this summer's 160 D-snaps the most by any of the Jets' front-seven players..

Also signed to the Jets practice squad were OL Adam Pankey, DL Marquiss Spencer, LBs Samuel Eguavoen and Caleb Johnson, CBs Craig James and Nehemiah Shelton, and safety Trey Dean.

The Jets still have six spots to fill on the squad.

Gallery | Jets 2023 Practice Squad in Photos

See the 2023 Jets practice squad in photos.

QB Tim Boyle
1 / 10

QB Tim Boyle

S Trey Dean
2 / 10

S Trey Dean

LB Sam Eguavoen
3 / 10

LB Sam Eguavoen

CB Craig James
4 / 10

CB Craig James

LB Caleb Johnson
5 / 10

LB Caleb Johnson

TE Zack Kuntz
6 / 10

TE Zack Kuntz

OL Adam Pankey
7 / 10

OL Adam Pankey

CB Nehemiah Shelton
8 / 10

CB Nehemiah Shelton

DL Tanzel Smart
9 / 10

DL Tanzel Smart

DL Marquiss Spencer
10 / 10

DL Marquiss Spencer

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here are the 10 announced practice-squad signees grouped by position:

Table inside Article
Player Pos Exp Previous Team
Tim Boyle QB 4 Jets
Zack Kuntz TE R Jets
Adam Pankey OL 4 Jets
Tanzel Smart DL 5 Jets
Marquiss Spencer DL 1 Jets
Samuel Eguavoen LB 5 Jets
Caleb Johnson LB R Jets
Trey Dean S R Jets
Craig James CB 4 Jets
Nehemiah Shelton CB R Jets

Related Content

news

Jets Sign P Thomas Morstead, FB Nick Bawden to 53-Man Roster

Green & White Place T Carter Warren and TE Kenny Yeboah on Injured Reserve
news

Jets WR Xavier Gipson Ready to Show More than 'Flashes' on 53-Man Roster

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'He Has Shown Dynamic Abilities' in the Return Game
news

What Are Robert Saleh's Thoughts on the Jets' Initial 53-Man Roster?

HC Says Xavier Gipson Has 'Dynamic Ability' in Return Game, Chazz Surratt Has 'Starter Capabilities' 
news

UDFA Jason Brownlee to 'Make the Most' of Opportunity with Jets

Garrett Wilson: 'A Guy that Can Go Up and Get the Ball'
news

Final Cuts: Jets Move 31 More to Get Their Roster to 53 Players

HC Robert Saleh on Tough Decisions Made: 'You Draw a Connection and an Appreciation for All of These Guys'
news

RT Mekhi Becton on Starting Job: 'A Block I Have to Build On'

Jets Top Pick in 2020 Draft Says He Feels the Love from Teammates
news

Jets OL Duane Brown and RB Dalvin Cook Practice for First Time 

Carl Lawson and Allen Lazard Returned to Practice Tuesday
news

Jets Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead of Final Cuts

NFL Teams Must Be at 53 Players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
news

Notebook | Jets Mekhi Becton Nails Down Right Tackle Spot 

Chad Alexander: Aaron Rodgers 'Exemplifies Everything You Want in a Leader'
news

What Will Be Some of the Jets' Most Difficult Roster Decisions?

All NFL Teams Will Trim Their Roster from 90 to 53 by Tuesday 8/29 at 4pm
news

Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers Are Acing Chemistry Class

After Grabbing TD Pass, Second-Year WR Says His New QB 'Makes Football a Whole Lot of Fun'
Advertising