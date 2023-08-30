Jets Add 10 Players from Their Preseason Roster to the Practice Squad

Ten of the Jets' 16 practice squad slots have been filled this afternoon, and all are familiar names from the Green & White's just-concluded preseason schedule. Among them are a veteran quarterback, a rookie tight end, and a defensive lineman who's been around the team since 2020.

QB Tim Boyle led five touchdown drives and threw four fourth-quarter TD passes in the Jets' four preseason games and completed 37 of his 56 passes for 358 yards and a 92.7 rating. Boyle was a final cut Tuesday but has been signed to the practice squad and would be available if needed for as many as three games as a weekly call-up to the active roster.

TE Zack Kuntz, the Jets' 6-8, 251-pound seventh-round draft pick out of Old Dominion, also returns after being waived. He had six receptions for 41 yards and the 5-yard catch from Boyle for the final TD in the Jets' 27-0 win at Carolina.

DL Tanzel Smart was first signed to the Jets' practice squad in October 2020. He's played in six games for 75 total defensive snaps in '20 and '22 and has logged 100-plus D-snaps in the each of the past three preseasons, with this summer's 160 D-snaps the most by any of the Jets' front-seven players..

Also signed to the Jets practice squad were OL Adam Pankey, DL Marquiss Spencer, LBs Samuel Eguavoen and Caleb Johnson, CBs Craig James and Nehemiah Shelton, and safety Trey Dean.