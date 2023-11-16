Jets Nickel CB Michael Carter: 'No One Wants to Be Average'

Life on the Jets has been a numbers game for cornerback Michael Carter II. For starters, he is now the only player named "Michael Carter" on the club, so is he still MCII? Whether he's No. 1 or No. 2, what is certain is that he is among one of the best Gangs of Three playing cornerback in the NFL.

Along with D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner, the Jets' defensive backfield has led the way for a unit that just held opponents to the fewest net passing yards (224) over three games in franchise history.

"Pretty cool stat," Carter said. "We did it together with this unit. We've been together for a while and it's cool to have everyone grow in leadership in the culture into who we want to be. The bond we've built together is cool, to be able to put that special thing on tape on Sunday's ... it's awesome."

By most metrics, Carter is among some of the most underrated players in the league, though he's far from unnoticed. Last season, when QB Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were preparing to host the Jets at Lambeau Field, Rodgers said he was champing at the bit to exploit Carter.

"I remember last year when [the Packers] played the Jets, we felt like we wanted to get after MC," Rodgers said earlier this year. "After the game, I think everybody was like, 'He's a pretty damn good player.' "

In that game, won by the Jets, 27-10, the Green & White defense sacked Rodgers 4 times, gave up a single TD pass and limited the team's new QB to an 88.1 rating. In the game, Carter II made 5 tackles.

"I believe we do have the best trio in the league, Sauce, D.J. and myself," Carter said. "We're trying to be the best and best for each other. We push for each other. Everybody wants to be successful and feed their families. No one wants to be average. We strain to finish and want each other to be the best we can be."

Rodgers' comments could hardly be higher praise for a guy drafted out of Duke in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft who was little known but is now one of the Jets' Three Amigos in the defensive backfield. Nothing flashy, but Carter has quietly emerged as a linchpin in the scheme authored by defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.