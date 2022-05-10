Jets' Jermaine Johnson: 'No Pretty Boy Work in the Trenches'

Johnson became the highest defensive player that GM Joe Douglas has drafted in his tenure with the Jets. And the story of how the Jets ended up chasing Johnson is quickly becoming stuff of legend. After taking WR Garrett Wilson at No. 10, the Jets didn't have their next pick until No. 35, at the start of Day 2 of the draft. That's when Douglas, with Johnson still on the board, hit the phones, beginning at No. 15 and finally hitting on a deal partner at No. 26. The Jets sent picks No. 35, 69 and 163 to the Titans for No. 26 and 101 (which eventually ended up being tight end Jeremy Ruckert).

"Teams have different needs, different boards, different rankings," Douglas said. "I felt like going into this draft, you could ask 31 other teams how they ranked wideouts, tackles, corners, at every position and there would be a different ranking. We hoped that there would be something screwy like that, that happened, that maybe we could have an opportunity to attack and it did. A really good player fell for a short amount of time."

On his pre-draft visit to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Johnson felt a genuine sense of belonging and family. From the second he walked through the doors at One Jets Drive, he said he felt like he was home.

"As soon as I walked in, there was a family feel, I felt like part of the roster already," Johnson said. "They didn't fail to let me know how much I mattered to them. Anybody who can do that for me, I wouldn't mind playing for them and giving my all. The organization getting me at 26 after trying and trying ... when someone wants you that bad, I just can't wait to give my all to this organization."

He has already touched base with Lawson, who signed in free agency with the Jets last year before sustaining a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in the preseason.

"I talked to Carl and told him how excited I am to get to work," Johnson said. "And he's available. It speaks to who he is and how everyone speaks about him. That's all I need to know. What people say about you when you're not around is what's important and I'm blessed and excited to learn under a guy like that. I'm blessed to be in a room like that, with these players and these coaches."

Johnson, who joins an impressive front that also includes the versatile John Franklin-Myers, said that he's prepared to show his teammates and Jets Nation why he's an elite pass rusher.