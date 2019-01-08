Jets Interview Todd Monken for Head Coaching Position

The New York Jets have interviewed Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their head coaching vacancy.

Monken, who joined the Bucs in 2016 as their offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach, led the NFL's No. 3 offense (415.5 Yds/G) and No. 1 passing attack (320.3 Yds/G) this season. In 2017, Tampa Bay's offense ranked ninth in the league and the Bucs had the fourth overall aerial attack.

Prior to his time with the Buccaneers, Monken was the head coach at Southern Miss 2013-15. The 52-year-old has spent the majority of his coaching career on the collegiate level minus a four-year stint with the Jaguars from 2007-10 as their wide receivers coach. The Wheaton, IL native was an assistant for three college teams from 1989-1997 before taking over as Eastern Michigan's offensive coordinator, the same role he held at Oklahoma State from 2011-12.