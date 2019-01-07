Jets Interview Jim Caldwell for Head Coaching Position

Jan 07, 2019 at 02:49 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_AP_17267669042278-caldwell-thumb
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The New York Jets have interviewed Jim Caldwell for the club's head coaching vacancy.

Most recently, Caldwell was the Detroit Lions' head coach from 2014-17. He led the club to three winning records in his four seasons and his .563 winning percentage was the highest of any Detroit coach in the Super Bowl era. The Lions made the postseason twice during his tenure.

From 2009-11, Caldwell served as the Indianapolis Colts' head coach. During his three-year stint in Indy, the Colts were 26-22 with one AFC title and two divisional championships.

A four-year starter at defensive back for Iowa, Caldwell was an assistant for six college teams from 1977-92 before guiding the Wake Forest Demon Deacons from 1993-2000. He moved to the pros in 2001, joining Tony Dungy's Tampa staff as the Buccaneers' quarterback coach. He followed Dungy to Indianapolis, serving as the Colts quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach from 2002-08. He also was the Ravens QB coach/offensive coordinator in 2012-13.

Last week, the Jets announced they had completed interviews with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and Cowboys defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Kris Richard.

Related Content

news

Notebook | Jets WR Jamison Crowder Expected to Make Season Debut vs. Titans 

Denzel Mims Will Be Active; Ashtyn Davis, Sharrod Neasman Back; Marcus Maye Expected Back Following Bye Week
news

Jets-Titans Game Preview | C.J. Mosley Readies for Derrick Henry

Jets Veteran ILB: Defense Has to Do Its Best to Contain 'Big Henry'
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Titans - Friday

S Marcus Maye, WR Elijah Moore & WR Jeff Smith Ruled Out for Sunday's Game
news

What's the Jets' Strategy to Stop Titans RB Derrick Henry?

Henry Has Led NFL in Rushing Yards Each of the Last 2 Seasons; Paces League Through 3 Games in 2021
news

4 Players to Watch at MetLife When Jets Host Derrick Henry & Titans on Sunday

Similar Goal for Corey Davis, Ty Johnson, C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams: Maximize Jets' Time of Possession
news

Jets OC Mike LaFleur: 'There's Zero Panic'

Offensive Signal Caller: QB Zach Wilson Needs to Be More Decisive 
news

Jeff Ulbrich's Jets Juggling Act: How to Stop Derrick Henry, Who's Playing Safety

Defensive Coordinator Has to Replace Injured Marcus Maye While Working on His Plan for Titans' Big Bopper at RB
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Titans - Thursday

WR Jamison Crowder Again Limited at Practice on Thursday
news

Where Are They Now: Chris Farasopoulos

Catch Up with the 1971 NFL Draft Pick from BYU
news

Jets WR Corey Davis Won't Make Titans Game 'Any Bigger Than What It Is'

Former Tennessee Wideout Says QB Zach Wilson "Staying Confident, Poised"
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'A Lot of Light at the End of the Tunnel'

HC Robert Saleh Says Rookie Need to Trust His Footwork and Play Smarter
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Titans - Wednesday

WRs Elijah Moore & Jeff Smith DNP Due to Concussion; S Marcus Maye (Ankle) DNP
Advertising