Jets Interview Jim Caldwell for Head Coaching Position

The New York Jets have interviewed Jim Caldwell for the club's head coaching vacancy.

Most recently, Caldwell was the Detroit Lions' head coach from 2014-17. He led the club to three winning records in his four seasons and his .563 winning percentage was the highest of any Detroit coach in the Super Bowl era. The Lions made the postseason twice during his tenure.

From 2009-11, Caldwell served as the Indianapolis Colts' head coach. During his three-year stint in Indy, the Colts were 26-22 with one AFC title and two divisional championships.

A four-year starter at defensive back for Iowa, Caldwell was an assistant for six college teams from 1977-92 before guiding the Wake Forest Demon Deacons from 1993-2000. He moved to the pros in 2001, joining Tony Dungy's Tampa staff as the Buccaneers' quarterback coach. He followed Dungy to Indianapolis, serving as the Colts quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach from 2002-08. He also was the Ravens QB coach/offensive coordinator in 2012-13.