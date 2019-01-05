Jets Interview Mike McCarthy for Head Coaching Position

Jan 05, 2019 at 03:16 PM
Eric Allen

The New York Jets have interviewed Mike McCarthy for the club's head coaching vacancy.

McCarthy had a highly successful run as the Green Bay Packers head coach from 2006-2018. He led the Packers to a 125-77-2 mark in the regular season and guided the Pack to a Super Bowl XLV triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his 13 seasons on the job, McCarthy guided the Packers to four NFC Championship games and nine playoff appearances.

The Pittsburgh, PA native started his coaching career in the collegiate ranks at Fort Hays State (1987-88) and Pittsburgh (1989-1992). He then worked with four NFL clubs from 1993-2005 — the Kansas City Chiefs (1993-98), Green Bay Packers (1999), New Orleans Saints (2000-04) and San Francisco 49ers (2005) — before being named the 14th head coach in Packers history on Jan. 12, 2006.

Earlier this week, the Jets announced they had completed interviews with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.

