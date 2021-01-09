Jets Interview Panthers' OC Joe Brady for Head-Coaching Vacancy

Carolina Offense Had Four Players Eclipse 1,000-Scrimmage Yards; Coach Worked With Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson at LSU

Jan 09, 2021 at 12:45 PM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have interviewed Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady for the head-coaching vacancy.

Brady, 31, was named Carolina's OC in January 2020. He orchestrated an offense that had four players eclipse 1,000 scrimmage yards -- WR D.J. Moore, WR Robby Anderson, WR Curtis Samuel and RB Mike Davis.

Before the Panthers, Brady was LSU's passing-game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2019, when they won the national championship. He helped QB Joe Burrow, who was selected No. 1 overall in 2020, win the Heisman Award as the Tigers went undefeated. Burrow also set the FBS single-season record with 60 passing touchdowns and his 5,671 passing yards tied for third in a single season. Brady won the Broyles Award, which goes to college football's top assistant coach.

LSU's offense averaged 568.5 yards per game and 48.4 points per game. Brady worked with WR Ja'Marr Chase, who finished second in the FBS with 127.1 receiving yards per game and led the FBS with 20 receiving TDs, as well as Vikings' 2020 first-round pick Justin Jefferson. Jefferson finished his rookie year with a rookie record 1,400 receiving yards.

Before LSU, Brady spent two seasons as an offensive assistant with the Saints, from 2017-18. New Orleans won the division title each year and was third in the NFL with 911 total points scored over the course of those two seasons. He started his coaching career at William & Mary, his undergraduate alma mater, as a linebackers coach from 2013-14. He was then a graduate assistant at Penn State (2015-16) before heading to New Orleans.

