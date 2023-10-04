Jets Delivering on Giving Fans a One-of-Kind Gameday Experience

It all started in May when the NFL moved the Jets from a matinee darling to a primetime act in 2023. Awarded five primetime games and the league's first Black Friday game, the Jets set off on a different gameday flight plan.

That new plan first came to life at MetLife Stadium in Week 1, on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, and Aaron Rodgers making his Jets debut on Monday Night Football against Josh Allen and the Bills. Fireworks plus a laser-light show, Pixmob LED wristbands synchronized with music in the stadium bowl, a "Get In? Before It Begins" campaign and Method Man introducing the starting Jets lineup to a packed house. The electric gameday atmosphere made for a charged night and set the tone for the season's first quarter.

Under the direction of ownership and team president Hymie Elhai, the Jets wanted to give their fans a high-quality product that they can be proud of and connect with. That's across the board in every aspect of the organization but nowhere has that been more evident than gameday at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets staged a dramatic second-half rally against the Bills before rookie Xavier Gipson's walk-off 65-yard punt return in overtime. More than 22.6 million viewers watched the Jets' 22-16 win on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, NFL+ and ESPN Deportes, making it the most-watched ESPN Monday Night Football game.

In Week 4, the Jets made their first Sunday night appearance since 2011. With the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in town, the light show and LED wristbands returned, and fans were in their seats well before kickoff. As Rodgers rooted on the Jets, the two teams played a 60-minute thriller. After spotting the Chiefs a 17-0 first-quarter lead, the Jets forced a 20-20 deadlock in front of a raucous crowd. Patrick Mahomes' late efforts with his feet spoiled one of Zach Wilson's best passing days a pro, but the feeling was that better nights and days are ahead for a Jets team on the rise. The 27 million who watched on NBC made it the most watched game since Super Bowl LVII.