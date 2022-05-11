Jets Edge Carl Lawson: 'I Plan on Being Better' Than Before Achilles Injury

While Lawson seems just a tad cautiously, a few other team leaders are very upbeat that the player wearing No. 58 in green and white this August will be the same force of nature they witnessed the year before.

"Carl, he's still working through, but he looks fantastic," head coach Robert Saleh said. "He's sprinting, he's doing everything, he's ready to roll. I think he was ready to roll the second he tore it. I mean, the guy is an animal with rehab, so I'm not worried about his availability."

Neither is MLB C.J. Mosley, who will get to see Lawson's progress up close and personal, from behind the defensive line.

"Just the things we saw Carl do before he was injured, he has a lot to look forward to," Mosley said. "He's itching to get back on the field. Every time we watch film, he's right there on camera, he wants to be out there working, but he's doing everything so he can get back out there. When the time's ready and his name is called, he'll definitely be ready to go."