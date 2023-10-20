Jets Awards | Offensive and Defensive MVP, Most Improved Through First 6 Games

Most Improved: Quincy Williams

Williams has taken his game to a new level and has emerged on the national scene through the first six games. Williams has always played with speed, but he's playing with a more calculated approach like a cheetah stalking its prey (he watches cheetah videos before every game). Motivated by what he felt was a lack of respect in the offseason being compared to fellow linebackers, he sought constructive criticism from his younger brother Quinnen, and Mosley. It's paid off in the early part of the season.

Williams' 31 run stops are the most in the NFL through six games. He leads the team with 60 tackles, had 2 sacks in four plays at Denver ,including a forced fumble that led to a game-sealing scoop-and-score by Bryce Hall. He's been one of the league's best linebackers and is top-5 on PFF in defense grade, No. 2 in coverage (he has 5 PDs) and No. 2 in pass rush.

Comeback Player: Mekhi Becton

We've already discussed Breece Hall, so this goes to Mekhi Becton. Becton's last two seasons were cut short -- and barely got off the ground -- because of season-ending knee injuries. He took 48 snaps between 2021-22 after a promising rookie season in 2020. Through six games, he's taken 346 of 353 offensive snaps, the fourth-most on the team.

It's not easy to switch positions along the offensive line and Becton, who transformed his body over the offseason, did it seamlessly…twice. He earned the starting right tackle job after the preseason finale, a position he hadn't played since his early college days at Louisville. He then switched back to left tackle in Week 3 once Duane Brown was placed on injured reserve. Becton hasn't looked back.