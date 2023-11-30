Jets' Allen Lazard, After Miami Deactivation, Sets His Jaw: 'I've Got to Continue...to Keep Improving'

But Lazard is a level-headed, thoughtful guy. He answered questions about last week's status honestly but evenly. And when the subject of Rodgers returning to practice on a limited basis Wednesday a mere 11 weeks and one day after having his Achilles tendon, torn in the season opener, surgically repaired, Lazard also didn't bat an eye.

"Nah," he said when asked if he was surprised by No. 8's presence on the fields at 1 Jets Drive. "Having been around him for the time I've been around him, I know his mindset and more so his stubbornness," Lazard said if he was surprised at seeing No. 8 back on the fields at 1 Jets Drive.

"Never say never, especially with him," the wideout added about if he thinks Rodgers will play again this season. "To see him walking right now, how comfortable he is, walking, hopping around and skipping and stuff, it's quite impressive."

The Rodgers storylines include the speculation of whether he'd attempt to play if the Jets were out of playoff contention by the time he could be cleared to return. The almost-28-years-old Lazard wasn't putting any restrictions on Rodgers, who will turn 40 on Saturday.

"I want him to be as happy and healthy as possible, not only today, tomorrow and the rest of the season but long-term down the road, when he's actually retired, hanging the cleats up and everything," he said. "So whatever he decides to do I'm going to be fully supportive of. And it's hard to say that we're not better with him out there on the field."

Lazard has one more sidebar for the game ahead against Atlanta, which Saleh said the wideout would be active for. This story has to do with both deactivation and Green Bay, since Lazard didn't get to participate vs. the 'Fins with QB Tim Boyle, who made his first start as a Jet and who was also his Packers teammate in 2019-20.

"Tim is actually a big reason why I'm here today. I balled out with him in the 2019 preseason, he threw me my first touchdown, we had some days on practice squad and scout team just doing our thing," Lazard said. "I have a deep, strong relationship with Tim and a lot of love for him. That's why it kind of hurt me even more, not being able to be out there last week, knowing that he waited for his opportunity to be presented to him and not being out there to help him succeed.