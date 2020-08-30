Jets Acquire WR D.J. Montgomery on Waivers from Browns

Was Waived by Cleveland After Starting Hot as Undrafted Free Agent in 2019

Aug 30, 2020 at 04:59 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

AP_20232853363862-montgomery-thumb
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Jets have acquired second-year WR D.J. Montgomery on waivers from Cleveland.

Montgomery (6-1, 201) came to the Browns as an undrafted free agent. He had two college seasons of double-digit touchdown receptions, first a 10-TD sophomore campaign for Holmes Community College in Mississippi, then another 10 TD grabs at Austin Peay as a senior in 2018. For his two-season Peay career he totaled 61 catches for 1,025 yards (16.8 yards/catch) and 13 touchdowns.

He began his rookie preseason in Cleveland strongly with five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' first two summer games. But he sustained a hamstring injury midway through training camp and sat out the season on Injured Reserve.

Despite a highlight-reel one-handed TD catch in one-on-one drills against veteran CB Denzel Ward early last week, Montgomery was battling for second- and third-team reps at the Browns' crowded WR position.

Montgomery joins the Jets offense just as RB Kalen Ballage departs. Ballage, who was acquired from Miami in a Thursday trade involving a conditional Jets draft pick, will revert to the Dolphins after not passing his physical.

