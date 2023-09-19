Inside the Numbers | Chemistry Class in Progress for Garrett & Zach Wilson

The long and short of it is, if the Jets offense needs a spark, it may well come from their Wilson-to-Wilson connection.

﻿Garrett Wilson﻿ and ﻿Zach Wilson﻿ combined on a pretty pitch-and-catch for a 3-yard TD in the opening-night win over Buffalo.

They also teamed up for a beautiful (at the time) grab-and-go for a 68-yard score at Dallas.

Days before the Cowboys game, Garrett was gushing about his chemistry with Zach. "It's good, man, it's great. We got a chance to start on it last year and we've had a chance to pick back up on it since the games started and then in practice. ... All those reps are so valuable. We're building on it every day. But it's great."

Then days after the game, head coach Robert Saleh was still thumping the tub about Zach "hitting that strike route to Garrett," while Zach passed on kudos to Garrett — "he ran a great route and obviously did the rest" — and OC Nathaniel Hackett's play call.

Sticklers may still say, well, G.Wilson had only the two catches at Dallas, on eight targets. But the touchdowns in the first two weeks suggests greater Wilson chemistry may lie ahead.