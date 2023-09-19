Inside the Numbers | Chemistry Class in Progress for Garrett & Zach Wilson

With TD Hookup vs. Patriots, They Would Become 8th Jets Duo to Start Season with Scores in 1st 3 Games

Sep 19, 2023 at 01:16 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

091923-inside-the-numbers-zach-garrett

The long and short of it is, if the Jets offense needs a spark, it may well come from their Wilson-to-Wilson connection.

﻿Garrett Wilson﻿ and ﻿Zach Wilson﻿ combined on a pretty pitch-and-catch for a 3-yard TD in the opening-night win over Buffalo.

They also teamed up for a beautiful (at the time) grab-and-go for a 68-yard score at Dallas.

Days before the Cowboys game, Garrett was gushing about his chemistry with Zach. "It's good, man, it's great. We got a chance to start on it last year and we've had a chance to pick back up on it since the games started and then in practice. ... All those reps are so valuable. We're building on it every day. But it's great."

Then days after the game, head coach Robert Saleh was still thumping the tub about Zach "hitting that strike route to Garrett," while Zach passed on kudos to Garrett — "he ran a great route and obviously did the rest" — and OC Nathaniel Hackett's play call.

Sticklers may still say, well, G.Wilson had only the two catches at Dallas, on eight targets. But the touchdowns in the first two weeks suggests greater Wilson chemistry may lie ahead.

The two TDs in two games put the tandem within striking distance of Jets list-ory for the duos with the most team games to start a season with at least one TD connection in each. It's a somewhat modest list yet populated with some big names from the Green & White archives. (Streak is team games from start of season, Total TDs are touchdowns during the season-opening streak):

Table inside Article
Jets Receiver Jets QB Season Streak TotalTDs
Don Maynard Al Dorow 1961 4 games 6
Wesley Walker Richard Todd 1983 4 games 5
Don Maynard Joe Namath 1968 3 games 4
Richard Caster Joe Namath 1975 3 games 4
Charles Wilson Boomer Esiason 1995 3 games 3
Chansi Stuckey Brett Favre 2008 3 games 3
Brandon Marshall Ryan Fitzpatrick 2015 3 games 3

Keyshawn Johnson also had a four-game streak in 1998 but split his five TDs between Glenn Foley and Vinny Testaverde. Eric Decker also had a four-game individual streak in 2015 but was inactive in Game 3 in the middle of that stretch.

As we all have been told, past results are no guarantee of future performance. But some good omens are on the horizon for the Wilson brothers' plans for Sunday's home game against AFC East rival New England. Last year, in his ninth pro game, Garrett had his second 100-yard receiving day and his first at MetLife Stadium when he had six receptions (on seven targets) for 115 yards, all from Zach, against the Patriots.

Besides TDs, the next set of numbers to watch for with Garrett is consecutive games with at least one reception. He's at 19 games now, all from the start of his Jets career. More on that if G.Wilson gets closer to Wesley Walker's 31-game streak from 1977-79 to start his career. The Jets' all-time leader for most games with a catch from the start of a career: Keyshawn at 62, or 64 if we want to count playoff games.

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Remain Inside Top 10 During Week 3

Green & White Ranked In the Top 12 by NFL.com and NBC
news

Notebook | D-Lineman Solomon Thomas: 'There is No Reason to Get Down'

Defense Aiming to Get 'Back on Track' Against New England  
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: 'The Way Is Up'

HC Robert Saleh: 'The Best Defenses in the World Are the Ones Who Are Watching'
news

3 Takeaways | Jets Miss Opportunities in Week 2 Loss to Cowboys

Sauce Gardner Nearly Registers His First INT of 2023; Offense Couldn't Establish Run Game 
news

Jets-Cowboys Game Recap | Green & White Drop 30-10 Decision, Fall to 1-1

Garrett Wilson Tallied a 68-Yard TD Reception in Dallas
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson: 'We Got to Take the Right Steps to Get Better'

Second-Year WR Makes 68-Yard Touchdown Reception Against Cowboys
news

C.J. Mosley: 'We've Just Got to Find a Way to Get Off the Field, Find a Way to Cause Turnovers'

Cowboys' Third Down Efficiency Took Its Toll on Jets' Defensive Engine
news

QB Zach Wilson: 'We Just Couldn't Get Over the Hump'

Jets QB Connected with Garrett Wilson on a 68-Yard TD Pass vs. Cowboys
news

DL Carl Lawson Active, K Greg Zuerlein Inactive for Jets' 1st Road Test of Season at Dallas

Newly Signed Austin Seibert Will Kick for Green & White vs. Cowboys Due to 'Legatron' Groin Injury
news

Jets-Cowboys Game Preview | The Story Continues After Aaron Rodgers 

CB D.J. Reed: 'We Are Rallying Behind Zach Wilson; We Trust Zach and We're Ready to Go'
news

Sixpack to Watch When Jets Take On Cowboys in Their Home Opener

Spotlights on QB Zach Wilson, DL Carl Lawson, PR Xavier Gipson for Team's First Dallas Trip in 8 Years
Advertising