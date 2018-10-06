GAMEDAY GUIDE: Jets vs. Broncos (10/7)

GAMEDAY INFO:
The Jets return home to host the Denver Broncos this Sunday, October 7th at 1:00 p.m., presented by Atlantic Health Systems. This game is also Jets Kids Day, featuring WWE – including appearances by WWE Superstars The Big Show, Bayley, and Curt Hawkins.
- Parking lots: 8:00 a.m. (Parking Map)
- Will call: 10:00am (Located at MetLife Gate South Windows)
- Gates: 11:00 a.m. (Stadium Map)
- Kickoff: 1:00 p.m.
- Uniforms: Green jerseys and white pants (Roster Card)
- Weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 80 °F and 74% humidity. Remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.
MOBILE TICKETING
New for 2018, print-at-home PDF tickets are no longer available.
Season Ticket Holders: Use your Jets Rewards Card or the new Virtual Jets Rewards Card in the Jets Official Mobile App. For parking, use your hangtag or manage passes in the Jets App.
General Public: Download and manage your tickets and parking in the Jets Official Mobile App
Suites: Use your hard tickets that have been mailed or manage your tickets in the Jets Official Mobile App. For parking, use your hangtag or manage passes in the Jets App.
Fans should download or transfer their tickets prior to arriving to MetLife Stadium and have their tickets prominently displayed prior to approaching the entry gate. Fans are strongly encouraged to add their tickets and parking to their Apple or Google Pay wallets to expedite event entry. If you are traveling with a group, transfer the tickets within the group so each member can move throughout the Stadium freely.
For more information on mobile-ticketing, including step-by-step instructions, click here.
PARKING UPDATE
Effective immediately, print-at-home PDF parking passes for Jets home games at MetLife Stadium are once again available. You can access your parking passes using your Jets Account Manager.
Season Ticket Holders are still strongly encouraged to continue to use their parking hang tag. You will also still be able to manage your parking via your mobile device, by downloading the Jets Official Mobile App. If you choose this option, be sure to download your parking pass and add to your phone's wallet prior to arriving to MetLife Stadium. Please be sure to review the MetLife Stadium parking map to plan your arrival route accordingly.
NJ TRANSIT SCHEDULE
Please note the following schedule, if traveling to MetLife Stadium via NJ Transit:
New York Penn to MetLife Stadium (Approx. Travel Time: 30 Minutes)
|Leaves NYP
|Leaves SEC
|Arrives MLS
|10:14 a.m.
|10:34 a.m.
|10:47 a.m.
|10:54 a.m.
|11:13 a.m.
|11:26 a.m.
|11:07 a.m.
|11:23 a.m.
|11:47 a.m.
|11:14 a.m.
|11:34 a.m.
|11:47 a.m.
|12:14 p.m.
|12:31 p.m.
|12:44 p.m.
Hoboken to MetLife Stadium (Approx. Travel Time: 24 Minutes)
|Leaves HOB
|Arrives MLS
|9:30 a.m.
|9:54 a.m.
|10:00 a.m.
|10:24 a.m.
|10:23 a.m.
|10:47 a.m.
|11:02 a.m.
|11:26 a.m.
|11:45 a.m.
|12:09 p.m.
|11:57 a.m.
|12:21 p.m.
|12:13 p.m.
|12:44 p.m.
For more information, click HERE
NJ Transit schedule is subject to change.
PREGAME NOTES:
ON THE ISLAND
Bud Light Beer Garden: $5 Bud Light beers and DJ, plus meet Jets Legend Johnnie Mitchell from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
M&T Bank: Stand in front of the green screen photobooth with take-home souvenir printouts, play Plinko to win Jets giveaways and more.
Premio Sausage: Stop by the Premio truck for the annual Premio Sausage eating contest beginning at 12 p.m.!
Clean Eats: Stop by to sample Clean Eats meals and receive a special giveaway with purchase of meal plan
IdentoGo TSA PRE CHECK: Located on the Island in the Mobile RV, IdentoGo will be enrolling fans that sign-up for TSA Pre-Check. Each fan that enrolls at the RV will receive a $20 MLS gameday gift card, 250 Jets Rewards and a fast pass credential for quicker entry into MetLife Stadium. The enrollment will begin when the parking lot opens at 8:00am until kickoff. IdentoGo will also be activated inside the Toyota Mezz Club. Guests that enroll in the Toyota Club will also receive a $20 MLS Gameday Gift Card. Enrollments in the club begin when gates open at 11:00am up until the end of halftime.
To setup your appointment:
- Pre-enroll here https://www.identogo.com/rv
- Choose Schedule an Appointment and then Apply Now.
- Fill out steps 1 through 4, Step 4 of 4, type in your location "East Rutherford, NJ"
- You will be prompted to a screen to click "MetLife Stadium"
- Bring your passport to the Mobile Enrollment Center on the island between the MetLife and Verizon Gates.
CW All American: Stop by the CW "All American" Tailgate Tent to score prizes, play games, grab a Sausage and Pepper Sandwich and get a sneak peak at "All American"! Catch the "All American" series premier October 10th on the CW!
ON THE PLAZA:
Jets Kids Day: Kids can enjoy Jets Fest, exploring a variety of inflatable ride, player cutouts and more.
ESPN Radio: Anthony Becht, Dan Graca and Greg Buttle will be hosting the pregame radio show starting at 11am live from the MetLife Central stage.
MetLife Gate: This Sunday, MetLife will be thanking all the dedicated Healthcare Professionals who work hard and root harder. Visit the MetLife Gate to receive your certificate of recognition, meet Wayne Chrebet on the MetLife stage between 11:30AM – 1PM and participate in all the other activities prior to kick-off. At MetLife, we're for the workforce.
Super Bowl III Experience: Located on the plaza between MetLife Gate and the Verizon Gate, you'll have the opportunity to take photos with Super Bowl III memorabilia.
Jets Launch Crew presented by Seasonal World: Located throughout the parking lots pregame, staff will be handing out giveaways and shooting t-shirts into the crowd during the game.
PrimeSport: The PrimeSport Official Jets Pregame Tailgate is open from 11am-1pm. Ticketed guests will have access to tailgate games like cornhole, Kan-Jam, ping-pong, Madden, and more! Jets Legend Wesley Walker will be in attendance from 11:30am – 12:30pm
Toyota: Visit for your chance to score a commemorative prize. Are you a loyal customer of Toyota? Show your Toyota key and receive a special thank you gift. Check out the winning RAV4 Adventure Grade custom vehicle wrap voted on by the fans! You can also test your Jets knowledge in the Toyota Trivia game in the Toyota Club.
Verizon Up Fan Zone: Get Jets rewards you really, really want at the Verizon Up Fan Zone. Snap a virtual selfie with Leonard Williams at the game day photo op. Verizon Up members can score signed gear, gift cards and more at the Rewards Wall. Need a charge? Verizon Up members can use a free portable phone charger at their seats during the game and not miss a minute of the action
SAP: Jets fans test your combine skills at the SAP Fan Combine, located at the SAP gate. Compete with other fans for your spot on the leaderboard, with the top performing fans winning an exclusive prize!
JETS LEGENDS COMMUNITY
Meet Jets Legends throughout MetLife Stadium for autographs and pictures before kickoff!
Wayne Chrebet: MetLife stage from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Johnnie Mitchell: Bud Light Beer Garden on the Island from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Randy Beverly & Jeff Richardson: Sharp Chalk Talk from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Wesley Walker: PrimeSport AT&T tent from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Freeman McNeil: Verizon Activation on the Plaza from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Fred Baxter: Alumni Alley in the 300-level from 12 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Joe Klecko: SAP entrance beginning at 12 p.m.
JETS FLIGHT CREW
Fight Crew Performances: See the flight crew perform at the MetLife Gate on the islandfrom 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
IN-GAME / IN-STADIUM:
National Anthem: Lilian Garcia
WWE WrestleMania Ticket Giveaway: One lucky fan will win four tickets to WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at MetLife Stadium.
Crucial Catch Campaign: As part of the NFL and American Cancer Society's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign, the New York Jets and Atlantic Health System are partnering in the fight against pediatric cancer. Four children who are undergoing or have completed treatment at the Valerie Center at Goryeb Children's Hospital, part of Atlantic Health System, will serve as honorary captains for the coin toss.
In addition, the Jets and Atlantic Health System will give one patient who cannot attend the game due to treatment the experience of being on the sideline for pre-game warm-ups with the VGo Robot. Designed for children with extended illnesses, immune deficiencies and other physical challenges that prevent physical attendance, the VGo robot provides the ability to participate in classroom and social experiences. For more information on how to help the Jets and Atlantic Health System fight pediatric cancer please go to AtlanticHealth.org/Jets.
Noise Warning: Be on the lookout for new in-game pyrotechnics at MetLife Stadium. This may be particularly loud for fans sitting in the 300-level.
50/50 Raffle presented by Florida Institute of Technology: During this game the New York Jets Foundation will once again host the Jets 50/50 Raffle presented by Florida Institute of Technology. Fans can purchase raffle tickets and the lucky winner will split the jackpot with Atlantic Health System's Goryeb Children's Hospital. The winner will be announced in the fourth quarter.
Raffle tickets can be purchased by credit/debit cards from 50/50 Raffle staff members wearing neon green 50/50 Raffle shirts beginning three hours prior to kickoff. In addition, fans can purchase tickets from kiosks in the following sections: MetLife Central, 116, 131, 146, 217, 235, 311, and 336. Tickets pricing is 5 for $10, 20 for $20, 80 for $40, and 250 for $100.
For more information, visit nyjets.com/5050raffle
HALFTIME:
Youth Football: Flemington Falcons vs. Colonie Pop Warner and Hunterdon Central Falcons vs. North Hunterdon
ADDITIONAL INFO FOR FANS:
Jets Rewards Early Entry Bonus: Jets Season Ticket Holders who enter MetLife Stadium 45 minutes prior to kickoff will receive a special 1,000-point early entry bonus. Fans that enter 15 minutes prior to kickoff will receive 500 early entry bonus points.
Fans First: Show our young fans how to represent Jets Nation. If you see someone's passion cross the line and set a bad example for our young fans, text the word JETS to 78247 or call the Jets Guest Service Hotline at 201-559-1515. Remember, young fans will follow your lead, so please be respectful. This is an anonymous line we will not disclose information to others.
Food Item of the Game: $9 Nachos Grande
Merchandise Item of the Game: 25% off sweatshirts and outerwear
Uber: Uber is the official rideshare partner of the New York Jets. The pickup location will default to a pin in the official Uber Zone, located in Lot E off of West Peripheral Road, right outside of the Verizon Gate.
Clear Bag Policy: The NFL's carry-in bag policy will be in effect for the 2018 season to ensure a safe and secure game environment. Make sure you share this information with your family and friends attending the game.
Fans may bring only the following style and size bag into the stadium:
- Bags that are CLEAR plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" in size.
- One-gallon clear plastic food storage bag.
- Small clutch bag approximately the size of a hand (4.5" x 6.5"), with or without a handle or strap — this can be carried separately or within a clear bag.
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: all purses, bags or containers larger than a small clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, and camera bags; seat cushions are also prohibited. For more information visit http://www.nfl.com/allclear.
NFL Ticket Exchange: Can't miss it? Can't make it? NFL Ticket Exchange is the only Official Ticket Exchange of the NFL where 100% of tickets are verified by Ticketmaster. Buyers get in guaranteed and sellers enjoy automatic payment. Buy or sell tickets the NFL-approved way at NFL Ticket Exchange.