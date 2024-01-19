Five Jets Featured in ESPN's NFL MVP Top 100

ESPN Sports Analytics Writer Seth Walder ranked the 100 most valuable players of the 2023 NFL season and his list included five players from the Jets: CB Sauce Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson, DT Quinnen Williams, LB Quincy Williams and RB Breece Hall.

Gardner, who last Friday was named to The Associated Press First Team All-Pro for a second consecutive time, came in at No. 26 in Walder's rankings. He was the top-rated cornerback and ninth-highest ranked defender.

"Gardner excelled at preventing targets – his 13% target rate was third-best among outside corners – and he ranked second to [Jaylon] Johnson in yards per coverage snap allowed (0.8), per NFL Next Gen Stats," Walder wrote. "While we don't have individual open scores for defensive backs, we have team-level open scores, and the Jets ranked first by far (81) in the category. It's a reflection of the rest of their secondary, too, but that number is another sign that Gardner is a stellar player."

Wilson, the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, put together a second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season with 1,042 yards and 85 receptions. Walder placed Wilson No. 45 in his rankings and the 10th-highest rated wide receiver.