Different Halves but Jets QBs Mike White & Chris Streveler Execute Another Comeback Win

"It's not just me," Streveler said after completing eight of 11 for 119 yards, a TD and an interception, getting his passer rating for the preseason up to as high as 151.0, and rushing six times for 33 yards. "A lot of guys are out there making plays, right? Everybody's feeding off of it. You see guys out there competing in the second half, trying to make plays, and it perks everybody up. One of my favorite plays was with the ball on the 6-yard line, and in the huddle I said we're running the ball here. And the offensive linemen, I just saw it in their eyes. They were fired up — 'Let's get this ball in.' So everyone's contributing, making plays and feeding off that."