D.J. Reed Lauds Patrick Mahomes...but Also Knows Chiefs QB Isn't Perfect

But even though Reed's scouting report suggests the Jets have little margin for error if they hope to hang a home primetime defeat on the Grim Reaper and the Chiefs, he's all in for the challenge.

"I love it, man. I see it as a great opportunity for us," he said. "I was telling the young guys that playing on Sunday Night Football is the best, in my opinion. I think it's better than Monday Night Football. It's something about Sunday night, I don't know, just the football atmosphere, you're the nighttime game. It's something I look forward to, especially playing against Patrick Mahomes."

And maybe you can hear a little bit of Reeds' marketing instincts, providing NBC some patter if the SNF network needs to beat back the competition from MNF on ABC and ESPN. Just dial up No. 4 in green and white and he'll riff on it for you.

Reed also had some fine lines about playing in primetime in front of the Jets fans again, even if the players didn't feel the love as much against the Patriots as they did during their opening-night overtime comeback success against the Bills.

"We need the fans," he said. "I know the frustration, everything that's happened to us these last three games. But we definitely need the fans there, especially playing at home because we have away games, too, where everybody's against us. The first game was probably the most electric I've heard MetLife — or 'JetLife' — Stadium, so we definitely need the fans there."

D.J. saved his best Pro Football Hall of Fame presenter-worthy turns of phrase for last in returning to the scouting subject of Mahomes. He called him "the best quarterback in the league" and a "unicorn" when he spoke with Jets media after Thursday's practice, and with Eric Allen he had a few other choice descriptors.

"He's just a great quarterback. There's nothing on the field he can't do. He's very smart, he's a gamer," Reed said, adding with a chuckle, "He could be the TBE when he's done."