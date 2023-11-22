6 Players to Watch When Tim Boyle & Jets Host Dangerous Dolphins on Black Friday

The Jets' next national TV game is the first Black Friday game in NFL history at MetLife Stadium on Friday. And for all the shoppers at the big-box stores checking out the game on the 75-inch display monitors the day after Thanksgiving as well as all the fans in the stands and at home, the ball is in Tim Boyle's court.

"Coach Saleh gave me a call and let me know I had the keys this week," Boyle said the day after head coach Robert Saleh named him the Jets' new starting QB against the Dolphins. "I want to get down in the red zone and score some points. I think that's going to be an important focus for us this week, especially against a potent offense like the Dolphins have."

The storylines for this game have changed since the NFL announced the schedule in May. The Jets had Aaron Rodgers in place and were ready to do battle, much of it in primetime, and ride to the playoffs, and a win over the Dolphins at home in Week 12 seemed very doable.

But the 7-3 'Fins have risen up with an offensive vengeance. QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Tyreek Hill, RB Raheem Mostert and company are one of only 18 NFL teams since 2000 to average four touchdowns and 30 points/game through a season's first 11 weeks, and the first team to execute this daily double since 2020. (Rodgers' Packers also did it in 2011 and '14.)

The Jets, meanwhile, have had trouble scoring, have slipped to 4-6 and need a big win on a large stage over a formidable opponent to underscore Rodgers' words this week that "The season is definitely not over, it's not dead, there's a lot left to play for."

"Yeah," Boyle said, "it's going to be a fun one."

Here are six players to watch as the Jets try to post their first two-game home winning streak since 2007 over the Dolphins.