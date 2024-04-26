 Skip to main content
2024 Jets Draft Picks

Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Draft Class

Apr 25, 2024 at 10:00 PM
READ: Jets Trade Down One Slot to No. 11, Take Penn State T Olu Fashanu as Their 1st Pick of Draft

news

Jets Trade Down One Slot to No. 11, Take Penn State T Olu Fashanu as Their 1st Pick of Draft

Green & White Flip Round 1 Picks with Vikings; Fashanu: 'The Jets Were the Obvious Place for Me'
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: Olu Fashanu Is a Proven Pass Protector

Penn State Product Allowed 1 Sack in 29 Games
news

Jets Trade No. 10 Overall Pick to Vikings

Joe Douglas Now Has Pick No. 11
news

Are the Jets More Likely to Trade Up, Trade Back or Stay Put in Round 1 of the NFL Draft?

Green & White Have 7 Selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, Including No. 10 Overall
news

NFL Draft Notebook: Trade Winds Picking Up?

GM Joe Douglas: We're Ready to Roll
news

Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | A Final Look at Who the Experts Think the Jets Will Select at No. 10

Georgia TE Brock Bowers Selected the Most by Draft Gurus
news

Jets Will Stick to Their 'Play Sheet' on Draft Weekend

Phil Savage: We've Made a Lot of Our Decisions Before Draft Weekend
news

Jets Have Seven Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft Including 'Mr. Irrelevant'

Green & White Have Multiple Picks in Rounds 4 and 7 
news

Ways to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft

Draft to Air Across ABC, ESPN and NFL Network April 25-27
news

Jets and Broncos Swap Picks in Trade That Sends QB Zach Wilson to Denver

Green & White Acquire a 6th-Round Pick (No. 203 Overall)
news

Moody's Teams Up with the Jets and Giants as the New Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium

