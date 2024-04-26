2024 Jets Draft Picks
Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Draft Class
Apr 25, 2024 at 10:00 PM
Green & White Flip Round 1 Picks with Vikings; Fashanu: 'The Jets Were the Obvious Place for Me'
Penn State Product Allowed 1 Sack in 29 Games
Green & White Have 7 Selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, Including No. 10 Overall
Georgia TE Brock Bowers Selected the Most by Draft Gurus
Phil Savage: We've Made a Lot of Our Decisions Before Draft Weekend
Green & White Have Multiple Picks in Rounds 4 and 7
Green & White Acquire a 6th-Round Pick (No. 203 Overall)