Jets Select Florida State QB Jordan Travis in 5th Round

The Jets stayed on the offensive Saturday during the NFL draft, selecting Florida State QB Jordan Travis in the 5th round.

The Travis selection comes on the heels of yet another Joe Douglas trade. The Jets GM packaged a pair of sixth-round picks (Nos. 185 and 190) to obtain Philly's 171st pick and grab Travis.

In his sixth college season and fifth at FSU, Travis had 20 TD passes to two interceptions with 63.9% accuracy while leading the Seminoles to an 11-0 mark with a No. 5 national ranking.

In Game 11 against North Alabama, Travis fractured and dislocated his left ankle to end his season and effectively the 'Noles' season as well. After going 13-0 to win the ACC title, they were crushed by Georgia, 63-3 in the Orange Bowl.

Travis (6-1, 200) is a good leader who compiled a 21-3 starting record in 2022-23. If he clears all the medical hurdles, he could have a great opportunity to learn the pro game from Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor.

"I would love to have quarterbacks that we take very year in the draft," Douglas said during this pre-draft news conference. "Even if you hit on two or three like the Packers did, you can really turn those into future picks, or they develop into starters elsewhere like Mark Brunell and Aaron Brooks and (matt) Hasselbeck all did."