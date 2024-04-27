Jets Select DB Qwan'tez Stiggers in the 5th Round of the 2024 NFL Draft

The Jets continued arguably the most active day in their draft history by selecting cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers out of the Canadian Football League with the 176th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the final pick of the fifth round.

Stiggers (5-11, 203) had a roller-coaster history, playing high school ball at B.E.S.T. Academy in Atlanta, initially enrolling at Lane College in Tennessee, sitting out football in '21, then entering the 7-on-7 Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league back in Atlanta in '22, and most recently being named the league's Most Outstanding Rookie for the Toronto Argonauts last season.

He started 16 games last season, tying for second in the CFL in 2023 with five interceptions and making 56 tackles.

Despite his background, scouts see Stiggers as, in the words of NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein, "a very real prospect" with adequate size and speed and NFL-caliber ball skills.

The choice of Stiggers comes after the Jets traded their two sixth-round picks to Philadelphia to trade up to No. 171 to select QB prospect Jordan Travis out of Florida State, then spent the first of their two picks acquired in an earlier trade with San Francisco, No. 173, on South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis. Stiggers was taken with the second of those traded picks from the 49ers.