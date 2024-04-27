 Skip to main content
Jets Select South Dakota State RB Isaiah Davis in the 5th Round

Jackrabbits Tailback Led FCS in Rushing Yards and Was Named a First-Team All-American in 2023

Apr 27, 2024 at 03:52 PM
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

With their second of three picks (No. 173 overall) in the fifth round, the Jets selected South Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis.

The Jets acquired the pick from the San Francisco 49ers, moving back from No. 129 (Round 4) for a pair of picks in Round 5 No. 173 and No. 176.

Davis (6-2, 218), 22, played 46 games (36 starts) over four seasons for the Jackrabbits and rushed for 4,548 yards and 50 touchdowns. Over the last pwo seasons, he ran for 3,029 yards (1,451 in 2022, 1,578 in 2023) and 23 scores. He was twice named First-Team All-MVFC (2022, 23) and was honored as a First-Team All-American in 2023.

A hard-nosed runner, Davis got stronger each season with 12 of his 24 career 100-yard rushing games coming in the FCS playoffs. Instrumental in the Jackrabbits' back-to-back national championships in 2022 and 23, Daivs averaged 6.7 yards a carry and totaled 53 receptions.

The Jets have addressed the offense with each of their first five picks in the draft – T Olu Fashanu (Rd. 1, No. 11 overall), WR Machai Corley (Rd. 1, No. 65), RB Braelon Allen (Rd. 4, No. 134) , QB Jordan Travis (Rd. 5, No. 171) and Davis (Rd. 5, No. 173 overall).

