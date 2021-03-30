Jets Get a 17th Game in '21 Regular Season: Home vs. Eagles

All those games will be played at the AFC East teams this year so as not to give some division teams advantages by playing nine home games while others played eight.

In conjunction with the 17th regular-season games, all teams will play three preseason games this summer. This year the Jets will have one home preseason game and two preseason games on the road. Preseason Week 4 will become a bye week for all teams before the 2021 regular-season kickoff. The NFL plan is that all teams will now get 10 home games, either eight in the regular season and two in the preseason or, as with the Jets this upcoming season, nine and one.

Rather than playing Philadelphia at home two games in a row, the Jets will have the MetLife game vs. the Eagles this year and two years later will be the road team at Lincoln Financial Field when the AFC East and NFC East match up in their every-four-years rotation.

One more wrinkle: As part of the league's 17th-game policy, beginning next year, the teams with a ninth home game are automatically volunteered to "throw their names into the hat" to host an international game. Every team will host one international game in an eight-year span

The Jets have never played more home games than road games in a regular season. If playoff games are included, the Jets played one more home game than road game only in their 1968 Super season (8-7 split and not including neutral-field Super Bowl III), 1969 (8-7), 1981 (9-8), 1985 (9-8) and 1987 (8-7).