Hot-and-Cold Day 2 Prospects Include Oregon's Jevon Holland and Andre Cisco of Syracuse and NYC
Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Jets Draft Preview | Trevon Moehrig Could Be the Only Rd. 1 Safety

Jay Mandolesi and Dom Green Worked Through Pandemic’s New Reality

Notebook | No Surprise, Jets Scouts Are Excited About the Draft

Recently Signed Unrestricted FA Believes Green & White Defensive Line 'Could Be Something Special'
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Jets DL Vinny Curry: 'I've Seen This Ship Before...I Wanted to Be Aboard'

Headlines

Notebook | Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain, Jaycee Horn, Caleb Farley and Greg Newsome Step to Front

On Offense, Alabama's Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith Display Their Many Talents

GM Joe Douglas Says 'It's a Fair Assessment' Jets Will Take QB at No. 2

The Green & White Now Have 21 Picks Over the Next Two NFL Drafts 

Jets' Joe Douglas: Sam Darnold Trade Decision 'Best for All Parties'

'Sam's a Stud,' but GM Adds It Was Best to 'Hit the Reset Button' with Carolina Deal & Drafting QB at 2nd Overall

Jets' 2021 Draft Pick Positions: Five Selections in Top 86

No Compensatory Choices for Green & White for Fourth Consecutive Draft

Jets Acquire Three Draft Picks from the Carolina Panthers in Exchange for QB Sam Darnold

Package Includes Second-Round and Fourth-Round Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Which Non-QB Do Jets Select at No. 2 Overall?

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Has Joe Douglas Adding to OL with Oregon's Penei Sewell

What Do You Think About the Recent NFL Trades and Their Impact on the Jets' Draft?

GM Joe Douglas Signed Edge Rusher Carl Lawson, WR Corey Davis, LB Jarrad Davis and More

Jets Draft Preview | Interior Defensive Lineman Could Complement the Incumbents

An opportunity to build depth around Quinnen Williams, Folorunso Fatukasi and Co.

How Robert Saleh Was a Part of Dan Feeney's Decision to Sign with the Jets

Chargers' Former OL Played LG, C and RG in Four Seasons

Inside the Numbers: Jets' Dan Feeney Saw Lots of Action in 2020

Chargers C Tied for NFL Lead in Offensive Snaps, Although Just How Many Is Hard to Pin Down

For New Jets TE Tyler Kroft, It's a Family Affair

An Immediate Connection With HC Robert Saleh for a New Face in TEs Room

Where Are They Now: Bob Martin

Catch Up with the 1977 Draft Pick from Nebraska

Jets Draft Preview | Will It Be Travis Etienne or Najee Harris or Both as Round 1 RBs?

Clemson's Etienne Has 'HR Power,' Alabama's Harris Displays 'On-Base Percentage'

Notebook | QBs Zach Wilson and Justin Fields Spin Spirals in NFL Pro Days

Alabama QB Mac Jones Aimed to Impress Scouts with his Arm Strength

Jets Get a 17th Game in '21 Regular Season: Home vs. Eagles

NFL Owners As Expected Vote to Expand Schedules for First Time Since 16-Game Skeds Began in 1978
