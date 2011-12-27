WR Eron Riley Waived

Dec 27, 2011 at 12:37 PM

The New York Jets have waived wide receiver Eron Riley. The announcement was made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Riley (6'3", 210) was signed by the Jets off the Broncos practice squad Oct. 19. He was inactive for seven contests and was active but did not play in two games. Riley was in training camp with the Broncos this season prior to being added to their practice squad Sept. 4. He entered the NFL in 2009 as an undrafted free agent by Baltimore and spent time on both the Ravens and Panthers practice squads.

Riley started 40 of 45 games during his career at Duke and totaled 144 receptions, 2,413 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign DL Ronnie Blair, Waive DL Sharif Finch

Former 49ers D-Lineman Has 13.5 Career Sacks 
news

Zach Wilson: 'Keep Learning and Just Doing Your Best'

Diet of Jets' Rookie QB Includes Cereal and Film ... Lots of It
news

Which Jet Will Benefit Most From Changing to a 4-3 Defense? 

LB Jarrad Davis, DL Quinnen Williams Among Many Players Who Could Flourish in New System
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley's on the Field Again: 'The Flame Is Back, 100 Percent'

Finishes 1st Week of Phase 3 of Jets' Voluntary Offseason Program Feeling 'Excited...Happy...Ready to Go'
news

Inside the Numbers | Deep Dives on Uniform Nos. 2 and 8

Some Single-Digit Numerology Regarding QB Zach Wilson and WR Elijah Moore 
news

Jets Practice Report | What Happened During Week 1 of OTAs?

Robert Saleh Excited About Day 3 Picks; Zach Wilson Progressing; C.J. Mosley Excited to Be Back
news

'Work' Is the Word as Jets OC Mike LaFleur Coaches Up His New Players

He Appreciates the Tireless Ethic Shared by Likes of QB Zach Wilson, HC Robert Saleh & Older Bro Matt
news

Robert Saleh: The Guys Want to Be Here

Jets' HC Dishes on OTAs, Analytics, QB Zach Wilson and C.J. Mosley 
news

Coach Robert Saleh Cheers on Knicks to Playoff Win Over the Hawks in Madison Square Garden

Jets Head Coach Part of an Electric Atmosphere During Game 2 of the Knicks-Hawks Series in the NBA Playoffs
news

Where Are They Now: Earl Christy

Catch Up with the Versatile Jets Legend from Maryland State
news

The Athletic Names the Jets the No. 3 Most Improved Team in NFL

Joe Douglas Added 12 Free Agents, 10 Draft Picks; Including Zach Wilson, Carl Lawson and Corey Davis
news

MetLife Stadium Allowed to Welcome 100% Capacity for All Events Beginning May 28

Statement on Governor Murphy's Announcement Regarding Fan Capacity at Stadiums
Advertising