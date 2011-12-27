WR Eron Riley Waived

The New York Jets have waived wide receiver Eron Riley. The announcement was made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.
Riley (6'3", 210) was signed by the Jets off the Broncos practice squad Oct. 19. He was inactive for seven contests and was active but did not play in two games. Riley was in training camp with the Broncos this season prior to being added to their practice squad Sept. 4. He entered the NFL in 2009 as an undrafted free agent by Baltimore and spent time on both the Ravens and Panthers practice squads.
Riley started 40 of 45 games during his career at Duke and totaled 144 receptions, 2,413 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.