Will McDonald, Joe Tippmann Say Day 1 of Jets Rookie Minicamp Was 'Great'

Rookie minicamp is underway at 1 Jets Drive.

Along the Jets' seven-player draft class and 13 undrafted free agents are roughly 40 tryout players all getting their first taste of the NFL Friday and Saturday.

"Well first, we want to acclimate the kids who will be here on the 90-man roster," HC Robert Saleh said. "So, your undrafted free agents and your rookies that we did draft, we're putting them through a lot of the things that they'll see once they get here, so kind of an introduction to the scheme. As far as somebody sneaking their way onto the 90, you're looking for talent, mindset, the way they approach these next two days. … If they're capable of making the 90, they'll stand out."

Last year, the Jets signed WR Calvin Jackson, who tried out for the team last May before impressing in the preseason.

The draft picks worked off to the side with the strength and conditioning staff while the UDFAs and tryout players participated in a scaled-back practice.

"It's a cool experience," first-round pick Will McDonald said. "Just practicing, I felt a relief like I'm able to make it here. Coming from where I'm coming from, it's a great opportunity right now, so it's pretty cool."