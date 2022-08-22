Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What should we expect from Joe Flacco and the first-team offense vs. Falcons?

EA: I'm "torn" with my answer because head coach Robert Saleh described himself as "torn" on whether to play or rest his starters vs. the Falcons. From what I saw over the weekend in the two joint sessions with Atlanta and the Jets' excellent execution, I won't be surprised if Saleh elects to keep Joe Flacco out of the lineup. While the 'heightened environment' of Monday night football could be considered with the young players, Flacco (37) is a former Super Bowl MVP who's thrown for more than 41,000 yards. Rain is also in the forecast, so you could have a slick field. On top of all that, last Friday night, the Green & White lost starting signal-caller Zach Wilson to a knee injury. If the Jets played their starters against the Falcons for a quarter or a couple of drives, I'd expect 10 points and crisp ball. The Jets were clicking in all offensive phases against the Falcons on Friday and Saturday, getting great production from the backs, tight ends and receivers. While the club wants continuity up front, LT Duane Brown won't get team reps until Wednesday at the earliest and the Jets could again be cautious with RT George Fant. If Flacco sits a second consecutive game, another great opportunity awaits Mike White and Chris Streveler.