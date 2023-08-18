What Are Your Thoughts On the Jets Offensive Line? 

RL: I'll side with Aaron Rodgers and say my level of concern about the OL is "pretty low" at the moment. That's not to say I can't get concerned quickly, like, say, after the Giants preseason finale. But my argument is that the Jets have four tackles on the roster who, when healthy enough, would rank from good to very good. Duane Brown thinks he'll be ready to roll and he was pretty darned good with a presurgical shoulder for 12 straight starts in '22. Max Mitchell was perhaps the surprise of the line with his handful of RT starts last year. Billy Turner is a tried-and-true 10th-year man who's been a starter his past five seasons, including those three 13-3 campaigns and two Rodgers MVP awards with GB from 2019-21. And the wild card is Mekhi Becton, who Saleh said Thursday, "He's going for it. It's the most confident I've felt in a while with him." My level of concern will rise if, once the season starts, the OL turns into last season's McGovern, Tomlinson and 3 Turnstiles. As Saleh also said, "Individually we have a good set of guys. All of 'em can play football." It's time to come together as five in the next 3+ weeks.

CH: I think Aaron Rodgers said it best, the Jets have time. OT Duane Brown has not returned to practice, Alijah Vera-Tucker is dealing with an ankle injury and Laken Tomlinson has not practiced this week either. While all those guys are missing, Billy Turner and Max Mitchell have been alternating between left and right tackle. Rookie Joe Tippmann has been taking reps at center and guard. Let's not forget about Mekhi Becton, who is increasing his rep count every game he plays and has said his goal is to be a starter for this team. The Jets have not practiced consistently with the same five guys in the same five positions and that will come with time. Training camp is a time to try different players at different positions and see what works best for the team. I think the offensive line will come together in time for Week 1.