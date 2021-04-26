Ways to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft

Draft to be Presented Across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes April 29-May 1

Apr 26, 2021 at 08:15 AM
ExDkQPoVEAM5C_s-cleveland-draft-2

NFL Draft Schedule (April 29-May 1):

  • Thurs, April 29 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rd 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
  • Fri, April 30 (7-11:30 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
  • Sat, May 1 (12-7 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rds 4–7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

ESPN & ABC:
On ESPN, Mike Greenberg will debut as host. Greenberg will lead ESPN's 42nd NFL Draft on Day 1 and 2 with senior NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., covering his 38th draft, and NFL analysts Louis Riddick, his seventh, and Booger McFarland, his third. ESPN's event coverage will also feature Senior NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen, covering his 31st draft, and Adam Schefter, his 12th, and NFL host Suzy Kolber, who will cover the event for the 18th year and interview draftees.

On ABC, Rece Davis and Maria Taylor will co-host the prime-time broadcasts on Day 1 and 2. Davis will cover the event with college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard, returning for their fourth draft, and senior NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, his 12th. From a nearby set, Taylor, covering her fourth draft, will anchor with college football analyst and third-year draft commentator Jesse Palmer. College football analyst David Pollack, returning for his fourth draft.

On Day 3, Davis will host the 2021 NFL Draft on ESPN and ABC with Kiper, McShay, Riddick, Mortensen and Schefter.

NFL Network:
For the 15th year, NFL Network provides live on-location coverage of the NFL Draft. NFL Network's coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft from Cleveland kicks off Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET with first round coverage provided by 2021 Sports Emmy nominee host Rich Eisen, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, analyst Charles Davis and Stanford head coach David Shaw, along with analyst Kurt Warner, FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Additionally, Melissa Stark interviews the draftees on-stage following their selection.

NFL Network's live coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM ET, with NFL Network's Peter Schrager and Chris Rose joining Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Klatt, Rapoport and Stark.

Live coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, May 1 at 12 Noon ET with Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Schrager and Rapoport.

Digital:
The 2021 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.

NFL Digital Platforms

  • NFL App
  • NFL.com

ESPN Digital Platforms

  • ESPN App
  • ESPN.com

ESPN Deportes:
ESPN Deportes will also provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft. Commentators include Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega, who will provide event coverage in Spanish.

Radio/Audio:
Radio coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio. On ESPN Radio, Dari Nowkhah will host with NFL Front Office Insider Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN Radio's Bart Scott (Day 1 and 2), NFL Draft analyst Jim Nagy (Day 3) and reporter Ian Fitzsimmons.

Jets Coverage:
You can stay up to date on all Jets draft coverage by visiting NYJets.com/draft.

