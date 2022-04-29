Votes Are in and Jets Score a TKO in Winning Round 1 of NFL Draft

Bucky Brooks, draft analyst at NFL.com, thinks Douglas hit a stand-up triple.

"The Cincinnati star [Gardner] displays exceptional bump-and-run skills, but he is also an instinctive defender with the capacity to thrive as a ballhawk in zone coverage. An aggressive tackler with underrated talents as a pass rusher off the edge, the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder should be a premier corner early in his career.

"Wilson is a polished playmaker with A-plus route-running ability and ball skills. The Ohio State product could thrive as a WR1 or WR2 in an offense that features skilled route runners on the perimeter.

"The Florida State standout [Johnson] can win with speed or power off the edge while also displaying enough grit to set the edge as a run defender. Johnson is a potential double-digit sack artist who stands to earn all-star accolades early in his career."

Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network analytics expert, said the Jets went for value.

"As I've done in previous years, I'm using a model I developed that projects future player performance in the context of the franchise they ended up in to quantify the impact of each pick. This means mapping out their production according to team personnel, coaching philosophies and opponents faced.

"Below, you'll find my model's five best values from Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, weighing the players' projected output against where they were selected:

"The Jets added my model's No. 12 overall player [Jojnson] near the bottom of the first round, which is really only a fraction of the value they added on Thursday. All three of the Jets' first-round picks (Sauce Gardner, No. 4; Garrett Wilson, No. 10) were at a top-five value position, helping the franchise add a whopping 2.25 wins -- the most for any team (QBs excluded) in the first round in 10 seasons. Johnson had the second-most QB pressures (46) in the ACC in 2021, per PFF. The Jets will be counting on the rookie to generate that type of production as a pro, after the team ranked 30th in QB pressure rate (22.7%) last year, per Next Gen Stats."

Mel Kiper, ESPN analyst, says that Joe D. continues to show a nose for value and talent in the draft.

"I'm a big fan of these three picks. The Jets got my top-ranked corner and top-ranked wide receiver in the top 10, and then they got a potential steal late in the night in Johnson. Gardner is going to shut down one side of the field. He's long and fast, and he didn't allow a single touchdown as the primary defender in his collegiate career.

"Wilson is only 6-foot, so he's not a huge red-zone target like Drake London [taken by Atlanta with the No. 8 pick], but he plays bigger because of his long arms, leaping ability and excellent body control to come down with acrobatic catches. He's going to help Zach Wilson complete easy passes because of his ability to run after the catch. And by the way, Wilson is the first receiver the Jets have taken in Round 1 since Santana Moss in 2001.