Uniform Numbers to Three Jets Veterans

Ryan Clady Will Wear #78, His Number with Denver; Khiry Robinson to Wear 31, Bruce Carter 54

May 12, 2016 at 05:30 AM
Randy Lange

Several more Jets veterans have gotten uniform numbers.

One is no surprise: New veteran left tackle Ryan Clady will wear No. 78 in green and white, the same number he wore for his eight seasons in orange and Broncos navy.

Free agent RB Khiry Robinson will wear No. 31. He was 29 for his first three NFL seasons, all with the New Orleans Saints.

And free agent LB Bruce Carter will sport No. 54. He wore 54 in his four season with Dallas (after starting out as 53 with the Cowboys) and 50 last season with Tampa Bay.

Among first-year players, LB Freddie Bishop will wear 56; T Jesse Davis, 69; DB Kendall James, 36; T Luke Marquardt, 65; G Craig Watts, 62, and RB Dominque Williams, 35.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

