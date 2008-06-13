The 22nd Flight Crew Member Is ... Liana

Jun 13, 2008 at 08:09 AM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Liana has been named the winner of the contest to name the 22nd member of the 2008 New York Jets Flight Crew, the Jets have announced.

Liana, from Bergen County, N.J., and Danielle D., from Westchester, N.Y., waged a close, spirited contest to be the top vote-getter that began June 1 and concluded at noon today. The winner was chosen from among Liana, Danielle and Jennifer W., from Brentwood, N.Y., on the basis of votes cast by visitors to newyorkjets.com.

"I am really pleased to have Liana as our 22nd Flight Crew member," director Denise Garvey said. "Our 2008 squad feels complete and I am excited about welcoming her into training camp on Monday. This will be a very memorable year in her life."

When the contest concluded, more than 196,000 votes had been cast — the most votes recorded in any online poll conducted by the Jets organization. The largest previous response was the 192,000 votes cast in our National Anthem contest last year.

Here are the final vote totals, verified by the Jets, for each of the three contestants for the Flight Crew's 22nd spot:

Liana                       96,489

Danielle D.              85,971

Jennifer W.            14,208

Total                      196,668

Garvey notified each of the candidates of the outcome of the voting minutes ago.

Before this vote, the Flight Crew's director had announced the 21 finalists who were designated by her and a panel of celebrity judges as members of this year's team following the finals held June 1 at Marc Ecko Enterprises in New York City.

Liana joins those 21 as a member of the Flight Crew that will begin making appearances at this year's Jets training camp at Hofstra University in July and August. The Flight Crew's new uniforms, designed by Marc Ecko Enterprises, will be unveiled at the Jets' home opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The New York Jets thank all the fans for voting and for their interest in the 2008 Flight Crew.

