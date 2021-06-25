2021 Jets Flight Crew Roster Announced

Jets Flight Crew Will Be Returning for a 15th Season in 2021

Jun 25, 2021 at 03:51 PM
The New York Jets Flight Crew will be returning to MetLife Stadium for the 2021 season. In their 15th season, the 24-member squad will welcome 11 rookies to the team, as well as 13 returning members from last year's crew.

The 11 new members embarking on their first campaign took part in the Flight Crew auditions at MetLife Stadium in 2020, only to see the remainder of the process cancelled due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. This audition season, those rookie finalists were invited back for another chance to become part of the New York Jets Flight Crew.

This year, closed auditions kicked off the process in late April, consisting of six weekly prep classes. 30 finalists participated in live virtual auditions which began on June 5th and concluded later that week. Finalists were evaluated on choreography execution, a 90-second dance solo, a one-on-one interview, and the signature Flight Crew kickline.

Members of the squad span from across the country; including New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Florida.

The Flight Crew season is set to take-off with rehearsals beginning July 6th. After a long year of empty stadiums, the New York Jets and the Flight Crew will be a welcome sight of normality for fans at MetLife Stadium this fall.

The 2021 Jets Flight Crew Roster in Photos

See the 24-Member Squad for the Jets Flight Crew in 2021

Cover
1 / 25
1 - Kayla
2 / 25
2 - Megan
3 / 25
3 - Arianna
4 / 25
4 - Nadia
5 / 25
5 - Rachel
6 / 25
6 - Deanna
7 / 25
7 - JACKIE
8 / 25
8 - TRACY
9 / 25
9 - Davanna
10 / 25
10 - Kennedy
11 / 25
11 - Lucia
12 / 25
12 - Jonettica
13 / 25
13 - tara
14 / 25
14 - Kaila
15 / 25
15 - Tiffany
16 / 25
16 - alexa
17 / 25
17 - chelsea
18 / 25
18 - Gabriella
19 / 25
19 - Sam R
20 / 25
20 - Cassidy
21 / 25
21 - Elena
22 / 25
22 - Sam T_
23 / 25
23 - Janai
24 / 25
24 - Kristin
25 / 25
