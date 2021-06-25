2021 Jets Flight Crew Roster Announced

The New York Jets Flight Crew will be returning to MetLife Stadium for the 2021 season. In their 15th season, the 24-member squad will welcome 11 rookies to the team, as well as 13 returning members from last year's crew.

The 11 new members embarking on their first campaign took part in the Flight Crew auditions at MetLife Stadium in 2020, only to see the remainder of the process cancelled due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. This audition season, those rookie finalists were invited back for another chance to become part of the New York Jets Flight Crew.

This year, closed auditions kicked off the process in late April, consisting of six weekly prep classes. 30 finalists participated in live virtual auditions which began on June 5th and concluded later that week. Finalists were evaluated on choreography execution, a 90-second dance solo, a one-on-one interview, and the signature Flight Crew kickline.

Members of the squad span from across the country; including New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Florida.