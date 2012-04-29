Stats 'n' Facts on the 8 Draft Picks

Here are some notes and the season-by-season college statistics for all eight Jets draft choices to get us all started on this week leading up to the coming weekend's rookie minicamp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
1. DE Quinton Coples, North Carolina
Though the Tar Heels' program was foundering the past two seasons, Coples persevered and produced at a high level. Despite playing two positions under four different D-line coaches, he made 17.5 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss. Then he added another sack and two more TFLs in a strong Senior Bowl starting effort.
|
2. WR Stephen Hill, Georgia Tech
Hill, who led all divisions of the NCAA last season with 29.3 yards per reception, had a long jump of 25'8¾" in high school, and his 11'1" broad jump was tied for the 7th-longest at the NFL Combine since 2006.
|
3. LB Demario Davis, Arkansas State
Davis has but his 4.55-area speed to great use for A-State, lining up as the starting weakside linebacker in the Red Wolves' 4-2 and 4-3 alignments and also at least once as a starting DE. And Davis, a WR as a high school underclassman, even caught two passes for the Wolves in their 2010 home opener.
|
6A. S Josh Bush, Wake Forest
Bush, who snapped up six INTs last season, is only the second Wake draftee in Jets franchise history. The first was taken by the Titans in 1960 in the very first AFL draft, a guard by the name of Nick Patella. Coincidentally, an anecdote that hints of Bush's toughness was that he played through a torn ACL as a high school sophomore.
|
6B. RB Terrance Ganaway, Baylor
Ganaway was a stellar prep RB (6,587 rushing yards, 78 TDs) at DeKalb (Texas) HS, and his senior collegiate season in the same backfield as No. 2 overal draft pick RGIII made him, according to the Bears' PR department, "arguably the most prolific running back in Baylor history."
|
6C. OL Robert T. Griffin, Baylor
Griffin has been an O-line starter and winning contributor to six consecutive Texas teams. In his two seasons at Trinity High School, two at Navarro College and two at Baylor, those schools' combined win-loss record is 64-13 for an .831 winning percentage.
|
7A. S Antonio Allen, South Carolina
Allen, a strong athlete from Ocala, Fla., started the past two seasons at the SS/LB hybrid "Spur" position for the Gamecocks and posted un-safety-like numbers for those two seasons of 4.0 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss as well as coming up with eight defensive takeaways (four INTs, four FUMs).
|
7B. WR Jordan White, Western Michigan
White's monster senior season for the Broncos was one of the great pass-catching campaigns in college history. He became the sixth player in NCAA history, all divisions, to record 140-plus catches in a season and the fifth to reach 1,900 receiving yards in a season.