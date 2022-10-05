Sheldon Rankins' Spin on Jets' DL Rotation: 'You Can Really Cut It Loose'

E pluribus unum. It's on the backs of all U.S. coins and in the fronts of the minds of winning football players and coaches. Out of many, one.

That phrase applies to the Jets of coach Robert Saleh and especially to his defensive line. Saleh's made no bones about the value he places on his D-line, and that applies not just to individuals but to numbers. As a rookie NFL head coach last year, Saleh never had more than eight linemen available in any game, but this year he had nine active the first three games, then 10 for the Steelers.

"It just adds to the rotation," Saleh said of if he'd ever coached a 10-man unit before. "I think in Jacksonville we ended up with it. But if we could put 12 up, we'll put 12 up."

The concept, though, can take a little time for some players to embrace. Such as Sheldon Rankins.

"It takes some getting used to," Rankins told John Pullano of newyorkjets.com after Wednesday's practice. "If you're a guy who's used to playing [more] consecutive reps, it takes a little bit of adjustment. But once you get adjusted to it, you can understand why they do it and why it's so effective. You're never going to be out there for eight or nine plays at a time, so you can really cut it loose, you're going to get your blow to be able to — boom — go back out there and do the same thing continuously throughout the game."