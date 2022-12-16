Sauce Gardner Reflects on Awards Season with Equal Parts Confidence & Humility

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner's got it all — including the cool to let the accolades slide gently off his back as the releases of this year's NFL Pro Bowl squads and other awards draw ever nearer.

"Just keeping the main thing the main thing, because all of it can go away on a certain day," Gardner told newyorkjets.com's John Pullano in a short but revealing look into the young man who's impacted the NFL's secondary position like a veteran in his prime. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't happy about all this stuff. I prayed for this.

"Coming into the league, the media was asking me what individual accolades I have for myself. I said, 'Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pro Bowl, All-Pro.' Aides were looking at me like 'That was kind of hard.' But I just felt like I was going to do whatever it took to at least get put in the conversation for it. That's all I really wanted, was to be in the conversation. Then I could go from there."

Gardner's very much in the most immediate conversation for the redesigned Pro Bowl. With less than a week before this year's Pro Bowl Games rosters will be revealed on NFL Network, Sauce is the AFC's leading vote-getter at cornerback.

The reason for that statistic are a few other metrics he's racked up through the first 13 games of his Jets career. His 16 pass defenses continue to lead the NFL. With four games to go, that's already more than any other rookie has accumulated in a season since 2019. He could join Marcus Peters and Ronald Darby in 2015 as the only 20-PD rookies in the last decade.

Gardner is the only NFL defender this season with at least two interceptions, 15 PDs and 50 tackles.

Then consider some of the receivers he's run into in his rookie season to help him clear these hurdles. Sauce chuckled as he went over the reasons he should be so honored as well as the surrealness that he's even in the hunt for these achievements as a rookie.