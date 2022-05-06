Sauce Gardner Can't Wait to See What He & Jets Draft Class Can Do

Top Pick After 1st Minicamp Practice: 'It Just Felt Good' to Wear the Green & White, 'Like a Dream Come True'

May 06, 2022 at 05:27 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ1_0864-gardner-thumb

The first practice of Jets rookie minicamp was not your father's first practice of rookie minicamp. Head coach Robert Saleh explained that the accent Friday was less on what the team's first-year draft picks, free agent signees and tryouts did in 7-on-7 drills and more on what they did with the team's strength and conditioning coaches, not suffering a devastating injury on day one, on being creative instead of creature-like in pressuring the quarterback.

None of that mattered to Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. He's still as hot as a habanero about finally wearing the full green and white.

"It felt good to be in a Jets uniform," Gardner told team reporters following the midday session at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "Man, it just felt good, like a dream come true. You get into college and you're still trying to put that work in to get where I am today. It felt good, but it's still square one for me at the same time, so I have a lot to prove."

Perhaps less to prove than some other cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, since the Jets tabbed the Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback No. 4 overall. Gardner dug into several gameday topics that the reporters peppered him with in his short news conference.

On playing more zone coverage in the pros than he did in college: "I like playing zone. I feel like it's easier. I like what everyone around me is doing so I know what to do, when to be there. I feel like I'm a great zone player, too."

On some opposing wideout landmarks that he uses to play his patented press-man coverage: "People say look at the waist, just keep it there at the waist. I have something different that I look at. ... [but] I don't want receivers seeing that because then they'll be trying to do stuff differently."

On film study, which becomes so much more important in the NFL: "Oh, yeah, most definitely. It doesn't matter how young I am, how old I am, I'm always going to try to help others. ... At Cincinnati, you play press coverage and you'd better be studying film or you're going to get beat a lot. I always prided myself on studying film, knowing where the other 10 guys on defense are going to be. I study film a lot."

But as Gardner has hinted in these answers and even stated in his interviews since being drafted by the Jets eight days ago, it's about the people around him as much as it's about him. It's about being "the best teammate I can be."

His family team, for instance, and his mom, Alisa. Sauce has described her as "my hero." But has he gotten her anything for Mother's Day on Sunday?

"Not yet," he said. "She was probably expecting something right after I was drafted. But me and my brother, we're going to surprise her with something. I don't want her to know what's coming, but either way she's going to be astonished."

And then shifting back to football and those new green uniforms everyone was sporting at that first practice, he was asked about being front and center in the Jets' much celebrated seven-player draft class and what he thought of the group.

"I would say we got a lot of good guys, great guys, great people, not only great players," Gardner said. "The majority of people we drafted, I trained with them at Exos in Frisco, Texas. On draft night, the Jets would pick and I'd say, 'Damn, that's Breece [Hall] ... damn, Jermaine [Johnson] ... damn, Micheal Clemons. Those are all guys I already trained with. I'm pretty much familiar with everybody.

"And I just can't wait to see what we can do together on the team."

Gallery | Best Photos from Day 1 of Jets Rookie Minicamp

See the 2022 Jets rookies on the field for the first time at 1 Jets Drive.

CB Sauce Gardner & RB Breece Hall
1 / 51

CB Sauce Gardner & RB Breece Hall

DE Jermaine Johnson
2 / 51

DE Jermaine Johnson

WR Garrett Wilson
3 / 51

WR Garrett Wilson

CB Sauce Gardner
4 / 51

CB Sauce Gardner

RB Breece Hall
5 / 51

RB Breece Hall

DE Micheal Clemons
6 / 51

DE Micheal Clemons

TE Jeremy Ruckert
7 / 51

TE Jeremy Ruckert

DE Micheal Clemons
8 / 51

DE Micheal Clemons

DE Jermaine Johnson, OL Max Mitchell & DE Micheal Clemons
9 / 51

DE Jermaine Johnson, OL Max Mitchell & DE Micheal Clemons

GM Joe Douglas & HC Robert Saleh
10 / 51

GM Joe Douglas & HC Robert Saleh

HC Robert Saleh
11 / 51

HC Robert Saleh

WR Garrett Wilson
12 / 51

WR Garrett Wilson

RB Breece Hall & Sauce Gardner
13 / 51

RB Breece Hall & Sauce Gardner

TE Jeremy Ruckert
14 / 51

TE Jeremy Ruckert

CB Sauce Gardner
15 / 51

CB Sauce Gardner

WR Garrett Wilson
16 / 51

WR Garrett Wilson

WR Garrett Wilson & OC Mike LaFleur
17 / 51

WR Garrett Wilson & OC Mike LaFleur

TE Jeremy Ruckert
18 / 51

TE Jeremy Ruckert

WR Keshunn Abram
19 / 51

WR Keshunn Abram

E_SZR32907
20 / 51
E_SZR32925
21 / 51
DL Trevon Mason
22 / 51

DL Trevon Mason

WR Calvin Jackson
23 / 51

WR Calvin Jackson

DC Jeff Ulbrich, HC Robert Saleh ST Brant Boyer
24 / 51

DC Jeff Ulbrich, HC Robert Saleh ST Brant Boyer

DL Elliott Brown
25 / 51

DL Elliott Brown

CB Sauce Gardner
26 / 51

CB Sauce Gardner

DL Gavin Greene
27 / 51

DL Gavin Greene

OC Mike LaFleur
28 / 51

OC Mike LaFleur

DL Gavin Greene
29 / 51

DL Gavin Greene

CB Sauce Gardner
30 / 51

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Sauce Gardner
31 / 51

CB Sauce Gardner

DL C.J. Brewer
32 / 51

DL C.J. Brewer

DC Jeff Ulbrich
33 / 51

DC Jeff Ulbrich

WR Garrett Wilson & RB Breece Hall
34 / 51

WR Garrett Wilson & RB Breece Hall

OC Mike LaFleur
35 / 51

OC Mike LaFleur

DE Jermaine Johnson
36 / 51

DE Jermaine Johnson

DC Jeff Ulbrich, HC Robert Saleh & OC Mike LaFleur
37 / 51

DC Jeff Ulbrich, HC Robert Saleh & OC Mike LaFleur

WR Lonnie Moore
38 / 51

WR Lonnie Moore

CB Sauce Gardner
39 / 51

CB Sauce Gardner

WR Garrett Wilson, RB Breece Hall & CB Sauce Gardner
40 / 51

WR Garrett Wilson, RB Breece Hall & CB Sauce Gardner

E_SA105782
41 / 51
DE Jermaine Johnson & DE Micheal Clemons
42 / 51

DE Jermaine Johnson & DE Micheal Clemons

DL Hamilcar Rashed, DE Jermaine Johnson & DL C.J. Brewer
43 / 51

DL Hamilcar Rashed, DE Jermaine Johnson & DL C.J. Brewer

DL Savion Williams
44 / 51

DL Savion Williams

DE Jermaine Johnson
45 / 51

DE Jermaine Johnson

DE Jermaine Johnson
46 / 51

DE Jermaine Johnson

WR Garrett Wilson
47 / 51

WR Garrett Wilson

TE Jeremy Ruckert
48 / 51

TE Jeremy Ruckert

CB Sauce Gardner & Breece Hall
49 / 51

CB Sauce Gardner & Breece Hall

WR Garrett Wilson
50 / 51

WR Garrett Wilson

E_SZR32166
51 / 51
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Rookie Minicamp Practice Report | Robert Saleh 'Limiting' Draft Picks' Participation

Hall of Fame Pass Rusher Kevin Greene's Son, Gavin, Among 54 Tryout Players

news

Jets Rookie Minicamp Roundup | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Day 1 of Rookie Minicamp

See All of the Content from Friday's Rookie Minicamp Festivities

news

Jets Claim OL Nate Herbig, Release OL Greg Van Roten

Former Philadelphia Eagle Played in 16 Games Last Season

news

Jet Sign 5 Undrafted Free Agents

Joe Douglas Adds 3 Players on Defense; 2 on Offense

news

Jets Waive S Zane Lewis, RB Austin Walter & OL Isaiah Williams

Green & White Waive Three to Make Room for Rookies on 90-Man Roster

news

Jets Release Updated Jersey Numbers

See All of the Numbers for the Jets Free Agents and Rookie Minicamp Numbers

news

NFL Draft Review | The Athletic's Dane Brugler Loved the Jets Draft

GM Joe Douglas, HC Robert Saleh Were Aggressive While Sticking to the Plan

news

Where Are They Now: Kellen Clemens

Catch Up with the Former Quarterback from Oregon

news

George Fant Honored at United Way's Gridiron Gala

Jets' Hometown Hero Started the Fant Foundation in 2019; Gala Raised More Than $2 Million for At-Risk and At-Need Youth

news

TE Jeremy Ruckert Finds It 'Hard to Believe' He's a Jet

GM Joe Douglas Selected Former Ohio State TE in Third Round of 2022 NFL Draft

news

Jets' Draft Pick Max Mitchell: 'Dreams Do Come True'

Selection No. 111 Brings Depth and Versatility to Green & White's OL

Advertising