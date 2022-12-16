QB Zach Wilson Will Start vs. the Lions

QB Zach Wilson, who was elevated to the Jets' backup spot on Monday, will start Sunday when the Green & White host the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday that Mike White, who started the team's past three games, was not cleared for contact by team doctors after taking multiple shots to the ribs in a 20-12 loss to the Bills.

White, who was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, will again be limited Friday. He twice exited the Bills game after absorbing shots from DT Ed Oliver and LB Matt Milano. Before the Jets departed back for New Jersey, White underwent further evaluation at a local hospital and was cleared to travel. There is a chance White could play next Thursday against the Jaguars, but the short week will make it more difficult.

"Mike White was an absolute warrior and has been doing everything he could this week to try to find another opinion to get him onto the football field to find somebody who will clear him for contact," Saleh said. "He's exhausted every measure he possibly can because he wants to be out there. That opinion will not change, and it's gotten to the point where we could drag this out to Sunday. But this is one of those deals where we got to do what's best for the player and protect the player from the player."

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, started seven games this season before he was moved to the No. 3 spot following a 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Saleh stressed that Wilson needed a "reset" and also said he intended for the second-year QB to play again this season. In seven starts, Wilson has completed 55.6% of his throws for 1,279 yards with 4 TDs and 5 INTs.