Robert Saleh: 'This is Zach's [Wilson's] Team'

Second-Year QB Will Start vs. Cowboys on Sunday

Sep 12, 2023 at 05:46 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS1_9564-wilson-thumb

After the Jets confirmed QB ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ sustained a torn Achilles against the Bills and would miss the remainder of the season, head coach Robert Saleh reiterated to the media that third-year QB ﻿Zach Wilson﻿ would take over as the Jets' starter.

"I want to make it very clear — Zach is our quarterback," Saleh said. "We have a lot of faith in Zach, and we are really excited about this opportunity. We are rolling with Zach, and we are excited for him and this opportunity he is going to get."

Wilson, 24, replaced Rodgers Monday night in the first quarter and helped guide the Jets to a 22-16 OT win over the reigning AFC East Champions. Wilson completed 14-of-21 passes for 140 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. The Jets overcame a 13-3 halftime deficit and Wilson delivered a back-shoulder throw to WR Garrett Wilson for a spectacular 3-yard touchdown grab.

"My job was to step up and be as efficient as I can," Wilson said. "There were a lot of emotions, Week 1, opening day. I've tried to learn from this guy but be ready to go. Stay calm and perform."

After the game, Saleh said Wilson would be the team's starter. On Tuesday, Saleh added that the team will elevate veteran QB Tim Boyle from the practice squad and would look to potentially add another signal-caller.

"The message I was trying to deliver is that we are going to look at everything. You are going to look at veterans, you are going to look at young guys," Saleh said. "But under no circumstance is any of this a competition. This is Zach's team, and we are rolling with Zach."

Since being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Wilson has started 22 games. Last season, he went 5-4 as a starter while throwing for 1,688 yards with 6 TDs and 7 INTs.

After general manager Joe Douglas and Co. acquired Rodgers in the April trade, Wilson moved to a backup spot behind the four-time NFL MVP. He handled second-team reps throughout camp and got a chance to learn the ropes from a future Hall of Famer.

"From a mental standpoint, [Wilson] is so much better than he was this time a year ago," Saleh said. "He is in a great frame of mind and is loving the game of football. He is loving the process that he is going through. He has a lot of confidence."

The BYU product played in all 4 preseason games (3 starts) and completed 37-of-56 passes for 365 yards with 1 touchdown. Saleh has seen a difference in both Wilson's play and the way he has carried himself in the locker room, which has him excited about the opportunity ahead for the young signal-caller.

"He has fixed a lot of things," Saleh said. "We very are excited about him. He will acknowledge he still has a lot of room to grow, and we are excited to do that with him."

Related Content

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Headed to Injured Reserve with Achilles Tear

Robert Saleh: 'I Feel More for Aaron Than Anyone'
news

Jets Sign WR Malik Taylor to Practice Squad

Green & White Waive LB Caleb Johnson From PS
news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Overtime Victory Against Buffalo

Xavier Gipson's Walk-Off Punt Return, Garrett Wilson's One-Handed Snag & More Highlight Monday Night Football Win
news

NFL Power Rankings | MNF Win Boosts Jets to No. 4 in Pro Football Talk's Rankings

Green & White Ranked In the Top 12 by NFL.com, ESPN, CBS and NBC
news

3 Takeaways | Jets 'Resilient' in Week 1 Win vs. Bills

Aaron Rodgers Left Game After 4 Plays; Breece Hall Led Ground Game
news

Jets RB Breece Hall: 'I Knew I Was Still that Dude'

Second-Year Player Totals 147 All-Purpose Yards in Win vs. Bills
news

Jets-Bills Game Recap | Gutsy Jets Lose Aaron Rodgers to Injury; Beat Bills, 22-16 in OT

Xavier Gipson's House Call; Breece Hall Has Remarkable Return to Action; S Jordan Whitehead Records 3 INTs
news

Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers' Achilles: 'Prayers Tonight ... but It's Not Good'

Probable Season-Ending Injury Hurts but Jets Turned His Pain into 'an Amazing Team Win' over Bills
news

Jordan Whitehead's 3 Picks Were Pivotal to Jets' Primetime Comeback Win

HC Robert Saleh: 'He Caught 'Em All Today' in the OT Triumph over the Bills; 'He's an Outstanding Safety'
news

QB Zach Wilson on Jets' OT Victory After Injury to Aaron Rodgers: 'It Was Crazy'

HC Robert Saleh Praises No. 2: 'I Thought He Was Awesome'
news

Jets Inactives List for Their Long-Awaited Primetime Kickoff vs. Buffalo Bills

QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Green & White Game Debut As a Season of Expectations Gets Ready for Liftoff 
Advertising