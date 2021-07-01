PFF Gives Jets an 'A' in 2020 Draft Re-Grade

Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims Headline GM Joe Douglas’ First Draft Class

Jul 01, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

pff-lhf-2020-draft-E_SZ1_0681

Pro Football Focus recently re-graded each team’s 2020 NFL Draft class after the players' first season. PFF gave the Jets a B+- after last year's draft and gave them an A in the re-grade.

"While the Jets' Day 2 picks from 2020 are still largely to be determined, Mekhi Becton is already a force at left tackle after posting a 76.0 pass-blocking grade as a rookie," Michael Renner wrote. "The wild card here is [CB] Bryce Hall, who is a perfect scheme fit for Robert Saleh's defense and made some plays down the stretch last season."

The Jets selected nine players last year including Becton (Rd 1) and Hall (Rd 5). The other seven are WR Denzel Mims (Rd 2), S Ashtyn Davis (Rd 3), DL Jabari Zuniga (Rd 3), RB La'Mical Perine (Rd 4), QB James Morgan (Rd 4), OL Cameron Clark (Rd 4) and P Braden Mann (Rd 6).

The Jets draft class can be broken up into parts: Players who flashed, the ones who battled injuries and the de facto redshirts.

Becton, Mims, Hall and Mann all flashed throughout the season. Becton started at left tackle for the Green & White from Day 1, taking 691 snaps and starting 13 games as a rookie while emerging as a young foundational piece. Mims, who missed the first half of the season with a hamstring injury, flashed down the stretch and had at least 40 receiving yards in each of his first six games.

Hall started in seven of the eight games he played in after missing training camp and the first half of the season as he recovered from a leg injury he sustained in his final year at Virginia. Mann started all 16 games, took on kickoff duties midway through the season and made a game-saving tackle that all but ensured the Jets' first win of the season. He averaged 43.9 yds/punt with a long of 60.

Davis, Perine and Zuniga also showed flashes, but they couldn't stay on the field. Davis started six games, and Perine played in 10 games. Zuniga missed all of training camp and the first half of the season before playing in eight games and registering 5 tackles.

Lastly, both Cameron Clark (Charlotte) and James Morgan (Florida Atlantic), the two picks from the smallest schools of the draft class, have yet to take an NFL snap.

