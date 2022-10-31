Notebook | Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson Is a 'Big Part' of Why the Jets Are 5-3

Head coach Robert Saleh made it clear on Monday: Zach Wilson is his -- and the Jets' -- quarterback.

"We are 5-3 because he's done a great job taking care of the football and getting us in position to win football games along with good defense, a good run game and good special teams," Saleh told reporters on Monday. "There's been a really good formula and so there's no reason why he can't continue that. And the guy's 4-1 coming back as a starter. He does have a lot to do with that, avoiding all the sacks, being able to throw away the ball, keeping us on track, keeping us on schedule.

"Yesterday was not a good game just from a decision-making standpoint. He did a lot of good things in the game, too. There were a lot of explosive plays [a 54-yard completion to rookie Garrett Wilson; and a 63-yard connection with Denzel Mims] that he had and a lot of good things."

Saleh continued: "But those three critical mistakes were backbreaking, which he recognizes. And those are the areas where let's hit the reset button. … Zach's a big part of the reason why we are in this position, why nobody would have had us at five wins at this point, and Zach's a big part of that."

On Sunday, the Jets threw the ball more (41 times) than they had in Wilson's four games since returning from a knee injury and ran it fewer times [15 rushes] in the team's first game without RB Breece Hall (ACL) and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps).

Sunday was also the first game QB Mike White was active with Wilson in the lineup. QB Joe Flacco, who started the first three games this season, was inactive.