Notebook | Jets RB Michael Carter Expected to Have 'Significant Role' vs. Dolphins

Jets LT George Fant, who has not practiced this week because of a knee injury, is "on the fence" to play Sunday in South Florida against the Dolphins. If he's not able to go, Conor McDermott would start in his place.

The Jets are expected to receive reinforcements on offense with the return of RBs Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman, TE Tyler Kroft and TE-FB Trevon Wesco, who have practiced all week.

"It's always significant," HC Robert Saleh said. "This league is about playmakers. When you get the ball in your hands, can you take it to the house? To get Michael Carter back, Tevin [Coleman] and Kroft as an option for the quarterback along with the guys who have been getting their reps and getting better every week, it's beneficial for sure. Now we have to go execute."

Carter still leads the Jets with 111 rushes, 430 yards and 4 TDs despite a three-game hiatus with a low-grade high-ankle sprain. The 2021 fourth-round pick is the fourth-highest graded offensive rookie in the NFL (80.1) since Thanksgiving. He was averaging 113.3 scrimmage yards per game in the three games before sustaining the injury. Then against the Dolphins in Week 11, he had 63 rushing yards on 9 carries (7-yard avg) before exiting in the third quarter.

"He's exactly what you'd expect out of a young guy," Saleh said. "He comes in as a fourth-round pick, has some ups and downs during training camp, shows some flashes. Starts out a little bit slow during the season and just gets better and better, and every time he touches the ball he does something to the point where you can't deny him the ball. It's exciting for him to get back with four games to finish the season strong and really grasp as much as he can and learn as much as he can from this rookie year so he can propel himself next year to have an explosive season."

Saleh added: "Our offense is always more of a committee approach, but definitely anticipate him having a significant role."

With rising COVID-19 cases around the league that resulted in updated protocols, the Green & White has not been as affected as other teams.