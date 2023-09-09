Notebook | Jets CB Sauce Gardner Eyes Interceptions in Year 2

After a rookie season where he was named a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Jets CB Sauce Gardner has his eyes set on more interceptions in Year 2.

Against the Giants in the preseason finale, the crosstown rivals tried to complete two deep passes with Gardner in coverage. HBO's Hard Knocks captured HC Robert Saleh telling the Cincinnati product teams will stop throwing at him once he picks the quarterbacks off.

"He's right," Gardner said. "I have to get more and I'm looking forward to the season. I'm looking forward to getting more opportunities like how the Giants gave me the opportunity and I have to make the most of it.

"Going up, attacking the ball. That's really it."

One of Gardner's two interceptions last season came against Bills QB Josh Allen in the Green & White's Week 9 victory at MetLife Stadium. Earlier that game, Allen and All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs connected on a 42-yard pitch-and-catch on their first play from scrimmage with Gardner in coverage. After that, Gardner and the Jets secondary tightened the screws as Diggs finished with 93 yards and did not score a touchdown.