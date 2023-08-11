Notebook | Deep in Thought, HC Robert Saleh Soars Like an Eagle

The HBO Documentary series "Hard Knocks" made its debut last week a night after a terrific Monday night open to One Jets Drive. Hard Knocks, narrated by actor Liev Schreiber, also drew rave reviews from folks inside and outside the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

And although much of the spotlight was consumed by four-time NFL MVP and new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, head coach Robert Saleh made the most of his turn throughout the show. His 110-second auditorium presentation to his players was particularly impactful.

"OK, you can take your pens out for this one," Saleh said. "This is a life lesson for everybody. For everybody."

What came next was Saleh at his best, spinning a parable with a striking moral. He's a storyteller and a leader of men.

"Three nights ago, I was in deep thought, deep thought, deep thought ... and I was thinking about you guys and all the excitement surrounding us, all of it," he said. "Did you know that the only bird, the only bird in the world that will attack an eagle is a crow? It's a crow, that's actually the only bird that will have the balls to attack an eagle."

As the words poured out, the "Hard Knocks" cameras cut to shots of wide-eyed players smiling.

"It will perch on the eagle's back and peck on its neck. So rather than fight back and tearing the crow to pieces like it can, the eagle spreads its wings and soars as high as it possibly can," Saleh said. "And the higher the eagle flies, the harder it is for the crow to breathe. Eventually the crow suffocates, falls back to earth and dies. That's what happens."