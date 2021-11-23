NFL Play Football Announces Second Annual Madden NFL '22 Youth Club Championship 

Registration open from now until Dec. 13; Championship to held in January

Nov 23, 2021 at 12:37 PM
Madden--1920x1080

Today, the New York Jets announced their participation in the Play Football Madden NFL 22 Youth Club Championship presented by Butterfinger, inviting youth from across the nation to represent the Jets in this year's tournament.

REGISTER NOW

The virtual tournament allows players to conveniently play from a remote location. During registration, players will select their favorite team to represent and their preferred platform, PS4 or Xbox One. Parents/guardians are encouraged to register their children for the tournament.

Registered players will compete in one of 32 individual NFL Club tournament on December 11 with the goal to reign supreme as the Jets Club Champion and advance to the final round of 32 taking place January 29-30. The Jets Club Champion will receive a special prize from the team.

Registration is free but spaces are limited. Follow #MaddenYCC on social to keep up with all the action.

