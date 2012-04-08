Mock, Round 2: Teams Turn to Need

This is the sixth story in Real Football Services' offseason series, and Real's first mock draft of the predraft buildup. Today — Round 2. Last Thursday — Round 1.

Round 2 of our mock draft features more need-based picks, but as we get more runs on pass rushers and corners, teams are forced to look at value, especially as we get to the end of the second stanza.

The depth at the O-line positions in this draft allows the Jets to continue their search for playmakers on defense in this round, at least on our board. There will be viable run-blocking right tackle candidates in Round 3. (New Orleans forfeited its second-round pick.)

1. St. Louis — Devon Still, DT, Penn State

A young, active player to line up next to recently signed Kendall Langford puts the finishing touches on the defensive line for the again re-building Rams. It all starts up front.

2. Indianapolis — Coby Fleener, TE, Stanford

The Colts retained Reggie Wayne and picked up Donnie Avery at WR, but with Dallas Clark and Jacob Tamme gone, a receiving target at TE is the next critical need.

3. Minnesota — Alfonzo Dennard, CB, Nebraska

A big, physical ballhawk who is best in press coverage but has the closing speed and tackling ability to excel in zone. This is a big need, but Vikes want to get a LT out of this draft as well.

4. Tampa Bay — Doug Martin, RB, Boise State

Some might expect Lamar Miller here, but we like Martin better as a runner who can run inside and outside, will break tackles and is a valuable receiver. Teach him how to block and he's the all-purpose back the Bucs are looking for.

5. Cleveland — Andre Branch, DE, Clemson

The Browns could go QB or RB here, but Brandon Weeden is 28 years old with an injury history and Kirk Cousins is not the guy to push Colt McCoy. The RB class is deep and will offer options at the top of Round 3. Branch is a strong third-down pass rusher Cleveland needs on the defensive side.

6. Jacksonville — Stephen Hill, WR, Georgia Tech

At 6'4", 215, with strong hands and a 4.3 40 time, Hill's exactly what the Jags need to stretch the field for the offense. They'll need more than one receiver in this draft.

7. St. Louis (from WAS) — Zach Brown, OLB, North Carolina

With a roster short on depth at this position, Brown could come in and make an impact right away. Though not the most physical player, his speed makes him valuable in coverage and as a blitz-package rusher.

8. Carolina — Brandon Thompson, DT, Clemson

Smart and hard-working on and off the field, Thompson has excellent size, strength and quickness as a one-gapper on the interior. A playmaker inside that Carolina desperately needs.

9. Buffalo — Alshon Jeffrey, WR, South Carolina

Extremely productive with elite physical tools, he'll excel as a No. 2 next to Stevie Johnson, and Chan Gailey is innovative enough to find ways to exploit his talents in the NFL game.

10. Miami — Bobby Massie, T, Mississippi

We had our eye on Massie at Buffalo's pick, but he's more of a RT prospect than a LT, which suits the Dolphins just fine. His size and run-blocking skills on the right side completes the O-line unit.

11. Seattle — Lamar Miller, RB, Miami

Yes, they signed Marshawn Lynch long-term, but he's a physical runner who takes a lot of hits. Leon Washington is the only viable backup, and he's more of a third-down back. Miller is a great value here.

12. Kansas City — Peter Konz, C, Wisconsin

Though he can step in right away at C, his ability to play just about any spot on the O-line makes him invaluable to a Chiefs team that needs to shore up this unit.

13. Dallas — Amini Silatolu, G, Midwestern State

Silatolu's level of competition (Division II) will be questioned, but scouts have been impressed with his hustle and tenacity. He's a strong run blocker who will bolster a Cowboys O-line in flux.

14. Philadelphia — Harrison Smith, S, Notre Dame

Smith struggles in coverage, but his tackling ability and strong in-the-box play will fill a specific need for Philly.

15. JETS — George Iloka, S, Boise State

Big, strong and physical, Iloka has the skills to play either safety spot and can also play a little nickel corner. He's got range in coverage and is a ferocious and willing tackler, so he can do a lot of things within the Jets' multiple defensive packages. We know everyone is excited about the LaRon Landry signing, but his inability to stay healthy is a concern. Eric Smith is listed as the starter at FS, but he's more suited as a backup. Some fans will point to the need at RT, but players like Cal's Mitchell Schwartz, Florida State's Zebrie Sanders and Brandon Mosley of Auburn will all be value options at pick No. 77.

16. New England (from OAK) — Bobby Wagner, OLB, Utah State

Another versatile player who can play inside or outside in a 3-4 or 4-3, his only shortcoming is in coverage out on the flanks. But Bill Belichick will like his instinctiveness and tackling ability.

17. San Diego — Chandler Jones, DE, Syracuse

Jones has been rising up boards lately with strong workout numbers, and though he's best suited to a 4-3 scheme, with additional size and bulk he could be a run-stuffing end in the 'Bolts' 3-4.

18. Chicago — Dwayne Allen, TE, Clemson

Allen's a precise route runner who caught 50 passes in 2011 in Clemson's pro-style offense. Though he doesn't possess elite speed, he gets open and makes plays. He can stretch the seam for Jay Cutler.

19. Philadelphia (from ARI) — Shea McClellin, LB, Boise State

There are better athletes and more prototypical linebackers the Eagles could choose, but McClellin is a coach's dream. He's country-strong — a true-life farm boy — versatile — he played ILB, OLB, DE, DT and nickel corner at Boise — and has a motor that doesn't stop.

20. Tennessee — Vinny Curry, DE, Marshall

Curry's a relentless pass rusher who had 26½ sacks and 48 tackles for loss in his college career. He'll be extremely effective lined up opposite Kamerion Wimbley. The Titans need a corner in Round 3.

21. Cincinnati — Kevin Zeitler, G, Wisconsin

Not extremely big and strong, but Zeitler is a mauler in tight quarters who can get out and block in space. Also a strong pass protector who can help an O-line that needs at least two starters.

22. Detroit — Jayron Hosley, CB, Virginia Tech

The Lions' best corner left via free agency and the remaining players have durability issues and questionable starting ability. Hosley is physical, aggressive and smart and could step in right away.

23. Atlanta — Kelechi Osemele, G, Iowa State

GM Thomas Dimitroff is a former Patriots guy and they like their O-linemen smart, tough and physical. Osemele is all of those with a massive frame and the versatility to play guard or tackle.

24. Pittsburgh — Mychal Kendricks, ILB, California

Kendricks doesn't possess ideal size, but he was productive and athletic as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in '11. He can play inside or outside for a Steelers team that is in dire need of restocking their LB corps.

25. Denver — Josh Robinson, CB, Central Florida

Robinson lacks ideal height but has strong cover skills and will get to the ball (10 INTs, 36 passes defensed). He also was the top performer at the combine in the 40, broad jump and three-cone drill.

26. Houston — Jared Crick, DE, Nebraska

As the Texans continue their switch to the 3-4, Crick possesses the ideal size and strength to anchor the edge. He missed his last college season due to a pectoral injury, but workouts appear to show he's completely healthy.

27. Green Bay — Trumaine Johnson, CB, Montana

Johnson has excellent size at 6'2", 204, and has experience playing man and zone coverages. He'll struggle with speed receivers at the next level, but he could also make a move to safety for a secondary that has a lot of questions.

28. Baltimore — Bruce Irvin, OLB, West Virginia

The Ravens' greater need is at ILB, but this defense can always use pass rushers and depth isn't what it used to be. Irvin is a fantastic edge rusher, and despite a serious off-the-field history, scouts seem to respect him for overcoming a negative upbringing.

29. San Francisco — Brandon Brooks, G, Miami (OH)

Brooks is a mauler in the run game who can play either guard spot and maybe even RT in the NFL.

30. New England — Jamell Fleming, CB, Oklahoma

An instinctive playmaker who could excel in zone coverage, Fleming has the range to play safety as well, which is a positive for the Patriots, who need depth across the entire secondary.

31. New York Giants — David Wilson, RB, Virginia Tech