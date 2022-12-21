LB C.J. Mosley on QB Trevor Lawrence: 'We Have Just Got to Get Him Off His Groove'

As the Jets prepare for a prime time clash with the Jaguars on "Thursday Night Football," LB C.J. Mosley complimented Jacksonville's second year QB Trevor Lawrence – who he got the best of during his rookie season.

"They are moving really fluent right now," Mosley said. "…Out of play action, Lawrence is throwing the ball really well, throwing it on target. So, for us, we have just got to get him off his groove."

In Week 15 last season, Mosley strip sacked the rookie in a 26-21 Jets win. Since, the No. 1 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft has built from an inconsistent rookie season and helped put the Jaguars in the playoff hunt at 6-8.

In his first season, Lawrence led the NFL with 17 interceptions as the Jaguars stumbled to 3-14. This season, after a 2-6 start, Jacksonville has won 4 of 6 and Lawrence has thrown 14 touchdown passes and 1 pick over that span. Mosley attributes the Clemson product's progression to the team's all-around upgrades and Lawrence directing the offense.

"I would be pretty positive it was his study habits of this offense," Mosley said. "Surrounding players getting better and learning the offense. But for him, going from Year 1 to Year 2 you see a difference just being more comfortable in the offense. Being more comfortable in the pocket and doing what the coaches ask of him."