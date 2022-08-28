Joe Flacco Has Mixed Bag in 4 Series as Jets Starting QB vs. Giants

White played into the top of the fourth quarter, getting no points on his two second-half drives before turning the offense over to Chris Streveler (more on Comeback Chris in other stories on newyorkjets.com). For the game, White completed 13 of 17 for 170 yards and the two TD passes, with no sacks or INTs, for a 146.7 rating,.

The preseason is the preseason, of course, but White never doubts the value of getting some reps with the offense in game situations, and especially game-winning situations.

"When you close out a preseason with a performance like today, it helps," he said. "We can carry that confidence and momentum into the season. But I thought it was good. I was presented with a lot of different situations that I learned a lot from and I'll build on the positives and learn from the negatives and not let it happen again.

Flacco surely agrees, but he and his offensive mates and Saleh will be answering a slightly different set of questions for the next two weeks before opening day arrives: Did the ones get enough playing time this preseason?

This is the first time this group of five [starting O-linemen] has been out there," Saleh said. "There are no excuses. The mindset, the mentality, the physicality — all of it needs to get better. At the same time, I am not discouraged. We have a really good group of guys and there is no doubt that they will get to where they need to go. If anything, it's a good little wakeup call."

As for Flacco and if he's personally ready for Season No. 15 that could start with him as the Jets' starter, he said:

"Yeah, for sure. Listen, there are plenty of guys around the league that don't even play in the preseason anymore. I think it's very beneficial to go through getting ready for a game, going out there and getting live reps all the time. But, yes."