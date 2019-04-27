Jets Trade Up One Spot, Tab USC Tackle Chuma Edoga in Rd. 3

The Jets, using their second third-round selection tonight and their final pick of the first two days of the 2019 NFL Draft, tabbed Southern Cal tackle Chuma Edoga after general manager Mike Maccagnan executed his first trade of this draft and his 13th draft day trade since 2015.

The Green & White moved up one spot from their 93rd pick, acquired from New Orleans in last August's trade of QB Teddy Bridgewater, in a trade with Minnesota on the clock at No. 92. The Vikings received the Jets' seventh-round pick (No. 217) in return for flipping spots.