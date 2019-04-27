Jets Trade Up One Spot, Tab USC Tackle Chuma Edoga in Rd. 3

The Jets, using their second third-round selection tonight and their final pick of the first two days of the 2019 NFL Draft, tabbed Southern Cal tackle Chuma Edoga after general manager Mike Maccagnan executed his first trade of this draft and his 13th draft day trade since 2015.
The Green & White moved up one spot from their 93rd pick, acquired from New Orleans in last August's trade of QB Teddy Bridgewater, in a trade with Minnesota on the clock at No. 92. The Vikings received the Jets' seventh-round pick (No. 217) in return for flipping spots.
Edoga (6'3", 308) in his Trojans career played in 44 games (26 starts). He started 12 games at right tackle as a junior in 2017 in front of current Jets QB Sam Darnold and 10 more last season, after which he was named All-Pac-12 second team.
After three picks in the first three rounds, the Jets have two selections Saturday, in Rounds 4 (third pick of the day) and 6 (No. 196, from Oakland in the Kelechi Osemele trade).