Jets Trade for OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Duvernay-Tardif (6-5, 321) was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of McGill University in 2014 and started 57 of the 60 games he appeared in from 2014-19. He opted out of the 2020 season and worked as an orderly at a Montreal long-term care facility during the pandemic. He was named Sports Illustrated's one of their Sportspeople of the Year and was a co-winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy, which is awarded to Canada's top athlete for the year. He was active Week 8 against the Giants for the first time since the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV (February 2020).