Jets Trade for OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Joe Douglas Sends TE Dan Brown to Chiefs in Exchange for Veteran G

Nov 02, 2021 at 04:10 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

MicrosoftTeams-image (11)

The Jets have traded for Chiefs G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif for TE Dan Brown.

Duvernay-Tardif (6-5, 321) was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of McGill University in 2014 and started 57 of the 60 games he appeared in from 2014-19. He opted out of the 2020 season and worked as an orderly at a Montreal long-term care facility during the pandemic. He was named Sports Illustrated's one of their Sportspeople of the Year and was a co-winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy, which is awarded to Canada's top athlete for the year. He was active Week 8 against the Giants for the first time since the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV (February 2020).

Brown (6-5, 247) has spent the last three seasons with the Jets, totaling 9 catches, 103 yards and 1 touchdown in 39 games (6 starts). He also took 780 snaps on special teams and led the unit with 335 in 2020. He first signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015. Brown also played for the Bears from 2016-18 and has 44 catches, 420 yards and 2 TDs in 81 games (12 starts) over six and a half seasons.

AP20035123793672
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

